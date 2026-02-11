What’s in a name, you may ask? It is apparently costing Mohammad Ayyaz Anees Ahmed Mulla a lot, he shared in an exclusive conversation with Financialexpress.com. In fact, he states that the damage caused to the company by the global giant ‘cannot be adequately compensated in monetary terms’.

We are talking about Anthropic Software – It is a Belagavi-based technology company. The company has filed a case in the Commercial Division of the District Court at Belagavi against the San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic PBC, alleging passing off, misrepresentation and erosion of the Indian company’s brand identity in India.

Anthropic Vs Anthropic

A simple search on Google about Anthropic will lead you to a million results about the AI global giant that is soon going to enter India. This is the very concern of Mohammad Ayyaz Anees Ahmed Mulla, founder and director of Anthropic Software, an India-based company that was incepted in 2017.

It all started around October of last year, when Mulla and his company got to know about the entry of a global giant with the same name into the country. According to Mulla, the Indian firm has been operating under the name ‘Anthropic’ since its inception in 2017, while the US-based entity was formed in 2021.

Mulla’s company has been incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, and is recognised as a startup by both the Karnataka and Central Government of India, as per a copy of the legal filings shared with Financialexpress.com.

What Anthropic Software does

Anthropic Software said it develops and deploys digital platforms across education, connectivity and safety domains. Its work includes an AI-enabled education ERP and competitive examination ecosystem, a Wi-Fi monetisation platform for institutions and public networks, and a patented driving safety solution.

The company said it works with government bodies, educational institutions and student communities across India, with its solutions distributed to students from economically weaker sections, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Court takes cognisance; next hearing on February 16

The company said the Belagavi court has taken cognisance of the suit and permitted it to proceed without pre-institution mediation.

While the court has issued an emergency notice and summons to the defendant on the injunction application, it held that the question of interim restraint will be decided after hearing both sides. The next hearing is listed on February 16, BusinessLine reported.

What relief the company is seeking

At the interim stage, Mohammad Ayyaz Anees Ahmed Mulla, founder and director of Anthropic Software, told financialexpress.com, that they are seeking “an interim injunction restraining Anthropic PBC from using the mark ‘Anthropic’ in India, including in business operations, marketing material, online presence, and promotional activities.”

“This is necessary to immediately prevent ongoing and irreparable confusion in the market,” Mulla added.

At the final stage, the company said it is seeking “a permanent injunction directing Anthropic PBC to withdraw existing business and marketing materials using the impugned mark in India, cease all promotional and commercial activities under the ‘Anthropic’ name in India, and refrain permanently from using any deceptively similar mark that causes confusion with our prior-used brand.”

“The relief sought is aimed at restoring market clarity and protecting goodwill built through prior use in India,” Mulla added.

Company claims search visibility has been displaced

According to court filings that Anthropic Software founder Mohammad Ayyaz Anees Ahmed Mulla shared with Financialexpress.com, stated thatthe dispute goes beyond name similarity. The Indian company has alleged that its online visibility has been displaced, with search and AI-based platforms prioritising the global entity’s name while suppressing or substituting results linked to the Indian firm.

The platforms cited include Google Search, with the company also pointing out that Google is an investor in Anthropic PBC.

The alleged displacement, it said, has resulted in confusion among users, institutions and government stakeholders who had long associated the “Anthropic” name with the Indian company’s platforms and services.

Founder says confusion has slowed deals and fundraising

The company told FinancialExpress.com that the impact has been “concrete and commercially significant.”

“We are executing and negotiating large projects with an estimated value of approximately Rs 1,500 crore,” Mulla said.

Mulla added that “fundraising discussions that began around mid-2025 and were expected to close in early 2026 have slowed materially,” and that “investors have expressed concerns around brand confusion, identity dilution, and discoverability, leading to hesitation and delays.”

Verification failures by customers and institutions

Anthropic Software claimed that it has active proposals with universities and cross-border government entities for its patented DopaNet Wi-Fi monetisation technology, which enables subsidised or low-cost internet through advertisement-based monetisation.

However, it said when institutions attempt to verify their credentials online, “they are redirected to anthropic.com, believing it to be us,” while “our own website and digital presence are pushed down in search results.”

It added that “customers struggle to find our official contact details, location, or verified profiles.”

Digital identity collapse

The company said its LinkedIn presence is also being affected. “Our LinkedIn presence is repeatedly mis-tagged or confused with Anthropic PBC,” Mulla said.

It added: “Even when clients search for us, they encounter Anthropic PBC’s profiles and content, creating doubt about our legitimacy and continuity. This confusion has directly affected trust, deal velocity, and commercial negotiations,” Mulla added.

No communication from Anthropic PBC yet

The company told FinancialExpress.com that it has not received any outreach from the US-based AI firm. “As of date, we have not received any direct communication from Anthropic PBC regarding coexistence, settlement, or any form of resolution,” Mulla noted.

Financialexpress.com has reached out to Anthropic PBC’s team as well. The copy will be updated if and when we hear from them.

Trademark office proceedings underway

Anthropic Software said it is also pursuing remedies through the trademark office. “We have filed for trademark registration asserting our prior use in India,” Mulla said.

“Given the urgency and ongoing harm, we have formally requested expedited consideration from the trademark authorities,” the company said.

It said these steps are being pursued alongside the court proceedings “due to the immediate commercial impact.”

Among the remedies sought are a permanent injunction restraining the defendant from using the name “Anthropic” in India, withdrawal of India-facing services under that name, rendition of accounts for revenues earned in India, and damages estimated at Rs 1 crore.

Speaking on the expectation going forward, Mulla concluded on a rather philosophical note. He said, “Periods of apprehension are a natural part of rapid technological change. What matters is how responsibly the ecosystem responds. We remain optimistic about AI’s future, as long as innovation is anchored in clarity, trust, and accountability.”