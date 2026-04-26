Veteran Indian businessman Vasu Shroff, widely known as Dubai’s “Textile King”, passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in Satwa. He was 85. According to community sources, Shroff died of natural causes between 7:30am and 8am. His funeral will take place on Monday, April 27, at around 4:30pm at the New Sonapur Cemetery in Dubai.

Who was Vasu Shroff?

Vasu Shroff was one of the early Indian businessmen who helped shape Dubai’s retail and textile sector.As reported by Khaleej Times, he arrived in the UAE in 1960 as a teenager, travelling by boat from Mumbai to Sharjah when the region was still known as the Trucial States.

He began working in his family’s textile trade before starting his own venture. Shroff founded Regal Traders in Bur Dubai as a small textile store. Over time, it grew into a major business with multiple stores across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and later expanded internationally. Under his leadership, the Regal Group also diversified into sectors such as real estate, technology, manufacturing and investments, becoming a large business group across the Gulf region.

ALSO READ UAE allows residents with expired residency permits to return without a new entry permit

Legacy in business and philanthropy

Beyond business, Shroff was known for his strong commitment to community service and philanthropy. He supported educational institutions like The Indian High School in Dubai and organisations such as the India Club. His charitable work extended to healthcare, education and religious initiatives in different countries.

Shroff was also working on an ambitious plan to help build 101 temples worldwide, showing his long-standing involvement in community and cultural projects. Over the decades, he earned respect not just as a businessman, but as someone who helped build Dubai’s early commercial landscape and supported generations of entrepreneurs and families.

Tributes pour in from UAE business community

Condolences have been pouring in from across Dubai’s business circles, with many remembering Shroff as a humble leader and a guiding force.

Navin Kapoor, who knew him for over four decades, called his passing “a deeply personal loss”, describing him as a mentor who helped others without expecting anything in return. He recalled Shroff’s warmth and sense of humour, saying, “Humility was his biggest trait.”

Kamal Vachani said Shroff was like an elder brother to many in the community. He described him as a visionary entrepreneur whose contributions touched countless lives and helped shape the region’s business landscape.

Anil Dhanak explained Shroff’s integrity and leadership, saying his work went far beyond business and had a lasting social impact.

Dhananjay Datar called him a pillar of strength for the Indian community in the UAE, noting his role in supporting people through generosity and leadership.

Anis Sajan, who knew Shroff for more than 25 years, remembered him as “a very kind and noble soul” whose absence will be deeply felt.

M. A. Yusuff Ali described Shroff as a true pioneer whose journey inspired generations of Indian entrepreneurs in the UAE. He said Shroff would be remembered for his humility, resilience and contributions to society