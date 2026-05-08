KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman Ravi Pandit died on Friday morning, following a brief illness, the company stated. He was 75 years old. The Pune-based mobility technology company announced the development through an official statement.

Industrialist Mohandas Pai also paid tribute to Pandit on X, describing Pandit as a “great Indian and business leader”.

Pandit was famously known as one of India’s prominent voices in mobility technology, sustainability and clean energy innovation. He co-founded KPIT Technologies and played a crucial role in building the firm into a global engineering and software solutions provider focused on automotive technology, autonomous and electrification.

A great Indian and business leader leaves us. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/8pZi97PSg9 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) May 8, 2026

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Who was Ravi Pandit?

As per the information on the company’s website, Pandit served as chairman and co-founder of the K&P Group and KPIT Technologies, which runs across 15 countries. The company mentioned that its engineering solutions support millions of vehicles across the US, Asia and Europe.

A gold medallist Chartered Accountant and alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, USA, Pandit has also led Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA).

He was also connected with several policy and social organisations. He has also co-founded institutions like Pune International Centre and Janwani, while also supporting the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

Pandit’s role in clean energy and sustainability

Pandit was also interlinked with India’s clean energy initiatives. He was the only private-sector member of the empowered group for the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Recently, he had also launched the HRIDAY (Hydrogen Revolution for India’s Development of Agriculture and Energy initiative aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusieb growth.

Apart from working on boards of organisation such as Thermaz Ltd, Agar Khan Rural Support Programme India and World Resources Institute India, Pandit had also represented Indian industry on several national platforms.

KPIT stated that Pandit was a “global thought leader” who inspired business and policy circles with his ideas on sustainable transformation and the future of mobility. He has also co-authored the book “Leapfrogging to Pole-Vaulting”, focused on innovation and development.