In a recent development, the government appointed Rohit Jain as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, marking a significant leadership change at the country’s central bank. A notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment for a three-year term, effective on or after May 3, 2026.

Jain will take over from T Rabi Sankar, whose tenure comes to an end today (May 2), ensuring continuity in key policy and regulatory functions at the RBI.

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Who is Rohit Jain?

A seasoned central banker with over three decades of experience, Rohit Jain has spent a significant part of his career within the RBI, handling responsibilities spanning supervision, human resource management, and banking operations.

In December 2020, Jain was appointed as an Executive Director, where he oversaw the Department of Supervision, particularly focusing on risk, analytics, and vulnerability assessment.

Educational background

The newly appointed Deputy Governor holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and an MBA. He has also earned several professional certifications, including the International Certificate in Banking Risk and Regulation (ICBRR), Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), and is a Certified Bank Trainer.

Within the RBI’s top leadership, Jain becomes one of the two deputy governors promoted from within the institution, along with SC Murmu, who was elevated in October 2025. The other deputy governors include Poonam Gupta and Swaminathan J, both appointed from outside the RBI’s internal ranks.

According to reports, Jain is expected to handle key portfolios previously managed by Rabi Sankar, including financial markets regulation, foreign exchange, and payment and settlement systems, core areas that influence liquidity, currency management, and digital payments in India. However, the RBI is likely to formally announce his exact responsibilities in the coming days.

His appointment follows a selection process in April 2026, during which the government interviewed as manyt as four Executive Directors for the role, before finalising Jain for the post.