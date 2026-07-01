The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday appointed Ravi Shankar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1. In his new role, Shankar will look after the Department of Statistics and Information Management.

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“Prior to his promotion as ED, Shankar was serving as Adviser-In-Charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management of the Bank,” the central bank stated.

The RBI confirmed his specific portfolio details in the announcement.

“As Executive Director, Shankar will look after the Department of Statistics and Information Management,” the central bank said.

In his new capacity, Shankar takes over supervision of the same specialised division where he previously provided leadership. The central bank highlighted his long-standing tenure and multi-faceted operational background within the institution.

Over three decades of experience at RBI

Shankar has worked across several areas during his career at the central bank, including corporate and banking statistics, government securities market and settlement systems, debt management, and surveys.

“As a career central banker statistician, Shankar has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of corporate, banking statistics, government securities market and settlement systems, debt management, and surveys in the Reserve Bank,” the RBI said.

Shankar has been associated with several committees and working groups dealing with macroeconomic statistics and policy matters.

Beyond his day-to-day regulatory duties, Shankar has actively contributed to India’s broader economic and data framework.

“Ravi Shankar has a Master’s Degree in Statistics from Banaras Hindu University, Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB),” the central bank added.