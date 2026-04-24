Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has named technology veteran Parminder Singh as the Chief Executive Officer of its joint AI venture with Meta Platforms. The company said the appointment is effective immediately. The venture, called Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), is seen as a major step in Reliance’s effort into the fast-growing enterprise AI space.

REIL is a joint venture between Reliance Intelligence Ltd and Meta’s Facebook Overseas Inc. The ownership structure is 70:30, and the project has an initial investment of around ₹855 crore.

Who is Parminder Singh?

Parminder Singh is a well-known name in the Asia-Pacific tech industry and has worked in top global companies for over 30 years. He is best known for his time at Google, where he served as Managing Director and led the Display Network for the Asia-Pacific region.

He later worked at Twitter as Managing Director for Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. He has worked across the Asia-Pacific region and has helped build and scale digital businesses at a large scale. Apart from these, Singh has also held several important positions in his career, including Chief Commercial and Digital Officer at Mediacorp (Singapore). At Mediacorp, he led a major shift towards digital-first and AI-driven operations.

Before joining this role, Singh was active in the startup and advisory space. He co-founded ClayboxAI, an AI-focused leadership advisory firm, and also worked on WeKamp, an AI-powered community platform that is still in its pilot stage.

Education and early career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Singh completed his MBA in 1993 from Panjab University’s University Business School. In the same year, he started his career at HCL as a regional sales manager.

Over time, he moved across roles in companies like Apple (country sales head), IBM (marketing general manager), and later into senior leadership positions at global tech firms. Public information about his family is limited.

Parminder Singh on his new role

Soon after the appointment, Singh posted a detailed note on X. He said that over a year ago, he had started his own AI journey with a startup called ClayboxAI, focused on building AI fluency. He said the response to the venture was strong, but life took an unexpected turn.

Singh revealed that last year, he was approached by the Reliance Group to lead its new AI joint venture with Meta. He wrote that after several discussions, it became clear to him that this was a rare opportunity to help shape enterprise AI not just in India, but globally.

Here's some news.



Over a year ago, I plunged into the AI journey to shape AI fluency with my venture ClayboxAI. We received a tremendous response.



But what's life without a few unexpected twists?



Sometime last year, I was approached by the Reliance Group to lead their new… pic.twitter.com/kmNIngRlYZ — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) April 24, 2026

“Over the course of several conversations, it was clear that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Enterprise AI, not just in India, but beyond. So here we are. Excited, but above all, grateful. To everyone who has been part of my journey to this point, thank you. The best chapter is just beginning,” he wrote on X.

Akash Ambani welcomed the new CEO

Welcoming Singh, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, called the move an important step in building India’s AI future. He said that creating strong enterprise AI systems in India is a “generational opportunity” and that REIL was built to lead this effort.

“Building India’s enterprise AI capability is a generational opportunity, and REIL was created to lead that charge. Parminder brings precisely the blend of global technology leadership, deep Asian market intuition, and executive credibility that this role demands. He has built digital businesses at scale, navigated complex transformations, and earned the trust of boards, engineers, and customers alike. Parminder’s appointment is a critical first step towards assembling a world-class team that will define enterprise AI in India, and set a benchmark well beyond it,” Akash Ambani said in a statement.