Intuit is laying off roughly 3,000 employees, which is about 17% of its workforce as the financial software giant is set to restructure and simplify operations through Artificial intelligence. The information was shared in a company memo sent to employees Wednesday by CEO Sasan Goodarzi, sourced by Reuters who described the overhaul as necessary to reduce organisational complexity and help the company move faster in building AI-powered products and services.

The restructuring marks another major shake-up for the company less than two years after it cut 1,800 workers, or nearly 10% of its staff, in July 2024. At the time, Intuit said the layoffs were not driven by cost-cutting and planned to hire back a similar number of employees in different roles.

AI strategy the reason behind layoffs

The latest cuts come as Intuit deepens its AI push through separate multi-year partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic. Under those agreements, AI models from both companies will be integrated into Intuit’s products, while Intuit’s tax, accounting, financial, and marketing tools will also become accessible through Claude and ChatGPT platforms. In the memo, Goodarzi said the company needed to “strip away layers of complexity” in order to build stronger products and focus more aggressively on its highest priorities. The company is also shutting down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as part of a broader effort to consolidate teams into fewer central hubs. Intuit’s most recent annual report listed approximately 18,200 employees across seven countries as of July 31, 2025.

Severance details

According to the memo, US-based employees affected by the layoffs will receive 16 weeks of base pay, with an additional two weeks for every year spent at the company. Their official exit date will be July 31.

Tech layoffs continue as companies double down on AI

Intuit joins a growing list of technology companies slashing jobs while ramping up AI investments. Companies including Meta and Amazon have all announced workforce reductions in 2026, with several citing AI-driven efficiencies as a factor behind the cuts. Data from Layoffs.fyi shows that more than 111,000 jobs have been eliminated across over 140 tech companies so far this year.

The developments come as Meta began notifying around 8,000 employees Wednesday that they were being let go in the first phase of a major restructuring tied to the company’s own AI expansion plans.

According to Bloomberg, employees in Singapore were the first to receive layoff notices, with emails arriving around 4 a.m. local time. Workers in the United Kingdom and the United States were expected to be informed later in the day, while Meta instructed North American employees to work from home Wednesday as notifications rolled out.