Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, March 12, even as global crude markets stayed volatile amid the widening West Asia conflict. Retail fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and several other cities showed no change from the previous day, offering temporary relief to consumers despite fresh pressure in international oil markets. In the background, the Centre has maintained that India’s crude supplies remain secure through diversified sourcing, while analysts have flagged margin risks for state-run fuel retailers if pump prices are kept steady for longer. Brent crude, meanwhile, moved higher on Thursday after reports of tanker attacks in Iraqi waters added to concerns over supply disruption.

Petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities today

The latest city-wise data show that pump prices were unchanged in all key markets. Petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 103.50 in Mumbai, Rs 105.41 in Kolkata, Rs 102.92 in Bengaluru and Rs 100.80 in Chennai. Diesel rates stood at Rs 87.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 90.03 in Mumbai, Rs 92.02 in Kolkata, Rs 90.99 in Bengaluru and Rs 92.39 in Chennai.

City Petrol price Diesel price New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.50 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 105.41 Rs 92.02 Bengaluru Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Chennai Rs 100.80 Rs 92.39 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Ahmedabad Rs 94.48 Rs 90.16 Jaipur Rs 104.72 Rs 90.21 Lucknow Rs 94.73 Rs 87.81 Noida Rs 94.77 Rs 87.89 Gurugram Rs 95.44 Rs 87.90 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 Rs 82.45 Patna Rs 106.11 Rs 91.77 Bhubaneswar Rs 103.54 Rs 94.76 Pune Rs 104.03 Rs 90.49

Brent crude prices today

Brent crude rose sharply on March 12, reversing the idea of a calmer oil market. Reuters reported that Brent futures were up $5.69, or 6.19%, to $97.67 a barrel early Thursday, while U.S. WTI climbed $5.11 to $92.36 after two fuel oil tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters. Another Reuters market update said Brent briefly touched about $99 a barrel, underscoring how quickly geopolitical risks are being priced back in.

Why had oil eased earlier before Thursday’s fresh jump?

Before the latest spike, crude had come off its recent highs as markets weighed emergency supply measures and the possibility of alternative flows. The International Energy Agency agreed to release a record 400 million barrels from reserves, with the US contributing 172 million barrels, in an attempt to cool prices. Separately, India said its crude supply remains secure and that about 70% of imports are now coming through routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, up from around 55% earlier, reflecting a push toward diversified procurement.

Middle East tensions and global oil markets

Oil remains highly sensitive to developments in West Asia because the region is central to global energy trade. The latest rally was triggered by attacks on tankers in Iraqi waters and by fears of prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for crude and LNG.

Could IOC, BPCL and HPCL face margin pressure?

Yes. According to S&P Global Ratings as reported by PTI, Indian oil marketing companies such as IOC, BPCL and HPCL could face pressure on marketing margins if they continue to hold retail petrol and diesel prices steady despite higher crude costs.