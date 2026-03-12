Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, March 12, even as global crude markets stayed volatile amid the widening West Asia conflict. Retail fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and several other cities showed no change from the previous day, offering temporary relief to consumers despite fresh pressure in international oil markets. In the background, the Centre has maintained that India’s crude supplies remain secure through diversified sourcing, while analysts have flagged margin risks for state-run fuel retailers if pump prices are kept steady for longer. Brent crude, meanwhile, moved higher on Thursday after reports of tanker attacks in Iraqi waters added to concerns over supply disruption.

Petrol and diesel rates across major Indian cities today

The latest city-wise data show that pump prices were unchanged in all key markets. Petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 103.50 in Mumbai, Rs 105.41 in Kolkata, Rs 102.92 in Bengaluru and Rs 100.80 in Chennai. Diesel rates stood at Rs 87.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 90.03 in Mumbai, Rs 92.02 in Kolkata, Rs 90.99 in Bengaluru and Rs 92.39 in Chennai.

CityPetrol priceDiesel price
New DelhiRs 94.77Rs 87.67
MumbaiRs 103.50Rs 90.03
KolkataRs 105.41Rs 92.02
BengaluruRs 102.92Rs 90.99
ChennaiRs 100.80Rs 92.39
HyderabadRs 107.46Rs 95.70
AhmedabadRs 94.48Rs 90.16
JaipurRs 104.72Rs 90.21
LucknowRs 94.73Rs 87.81
NoidaRs 94.77Rs 87.89
GurugramRs 95.44Rs 87.90
ChandigarhRs 94.30Rs 82.45
PatnaRs 106.11Rs 91.77
BhubaneswarRs 103.54Rs 94.76
PuneRs 104.03Rs 90.49

Brent crude prices today

Brent crude rose sharply on March 12, reversing the idea of a calmer oil market. Reuters reported that Brent futures were up $5.69, or 6.19%, to $97.67 a barrel early Thursday, while U.S. WTI climbed $5.11 to $92.36 after two fuel oil tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters. Another Reuters market update said Brent briefly touched about $99 a barrel, underscoring how quickly geopolitical risks are being priced back in.

Why had oil eased earlier before Thursday’s fresh jump?

Before the latest spike, crude had come off its recent highs as markets weighed emergency supply measures and the possibility of alternative flows. The International Energy Agency agreed to release a record 400 million barrels from reserves, with the US contributing 172 million barrels, in an attempt to cool prices. Separately, India said its crude supply remains secure and that about 70% of imports are now coming through routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, up from around 55% earlier, reflecting a push toward diversified procurement.

Middle East tensions and global oil markets

Oil remains highly sensitive to developments in West Asia because the region is central to global energy trade. The latest rally was triggered by attacks on tankers in Iraqi waters and by fears of prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for crude and LNG.

Could IOC, BPCL and HPCL face margin pressure?

Yes. According to S&P Global Ratings as reported by PTI, Indian oil marketing companies such as IOC, BPCL and HPCL could face pressure on marketing margins if they continue to hold retail petrol and diesel prices steady despite higher crude costs. 