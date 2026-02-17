In a landmark move for India’s aerospace sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the country’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) on February 17, 2026.

Located in Vemagal, Karnataka, this facility represents a joint venture between Airbus Helicopters and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

According to a press briefing hosted by PM Modi and France’s Emanuel Macron, the recently inaugurated facility is set to produce the legendary H125, the only helicopter to ever land on the summit of Mount Everest.

How did H125 become the “Everest Climber”

The H125 (formerly known as the AS350 B3 “Écureuil”) is a global icon in aviation. It earned its “Everest-climbing” moniker on May 14, 2005, when test pilot Didier Delsalle landed a standard H125 on the summit of Mount Everest (8,848m / 29,029 ft), staying for nearly four minutes—a record that remains unbroken to this date.

Key technical specs for the aircraft has been posted below:

Feature Specification Seating Capacity 1 Pilot + up to 6 Passengers Record Altitude 8,848 m (29,029 ft) — Everest Summit Max Altitude (Service) 7,010 m (23,000 ft) Max Cruise Speed 252 km/h (136 kts) Max Range 662 km Max Endurance 4 hours 27 minutes

The “Made in India” Roadmap

While the H125 is a French design, the Vemagal plant marks a significant shift toward indigenous manufacturing.

The first helicopter from this factory is expected to roll out by early 2027. The plant will build around 10 helicopters every year to start with, and will eventually meet a demand of nearly 500 helicopters over the next 20 years.

Beyond assembly, Mahindra Aerostructures has been awarded the contract to manufacture the H125 fuselages in India, ensuring the “skeleton” of the aircraft is also locally made. It will also offer repair and maintenance services, creating thousands of skilled jobs and encouraging many local suppliers across India.

How does this benefit the Indian Army?

The facility is also expected to offer the H125M, a militarized version capable of carrying rockets, gun pods, and sensors targeting the Indian Armed Forces’ requirement for light utility helicopters in “hot and high” Himalayan terrains.

The H125M is designed to thrive in “hot and high” environmental conditions where air is thin and temperatures are high. This makes it perfect for India’s diverse geography. According to multiple media reports, H125M is supposed to act as an amazing vehicle to execute search and rescue, border patrolling, and pilgrimage transport operations in regions like Kedarnath.

“What makes it truly special is its ability to fly well in “hot and high” conditions, meaning extreme heat and very high altitudes, like our Himalayan borders or Rajasthan deserts,” defence and space expert Girish Linganna was quoted as saying by The Week.

“Many helicopters struggle in such conditions, but the H125 thrives. It is used for search and rescue, medical emergencies, law enforcement, firefighting, and even tourism. It is extremely versatile, extremely reliable,” he added.