Meta Layoffs Severance Pay: Uncertainty returned to Meta’s global workforce today as the company initiated another large round of layoffs, affecting roughly 8,000 employees across different regions. The move marks yet another step in the tech giant’s ongoing effort to reshape its operations around artificial intelligence and long-term cost efficiency.

According to reports, layoff notifications were sent in three separate waves beginning at 4 am local time across different regions.

Employees in Singapore were among the first to receive the notices, while workers across Europe and the United States were informed later according to their respective time zones.

The layoffs are reportedly impacting multiple teams, with engineering and product divisions expected to see the biggest reductions.

Severance package includes salary and healthcare support

According to a report by Business Insider, employees affected in the US will receive a severance package that includes 16 weeks of base pay.

Workers will also receive an additional two weeks of salary for every year they have worked continuously with the company.

Laid-off employees in the US will continue to receive healthcare coverage for themselves and their families for up to 18 months.

Employees outside the US are also expected to receive compensation packages, although the exact benefits may differ depending on local labour laws and company policies in each country.

The latest cuts come as tech companies across the world continue to trim workforce numbers while redirecting resources toward AI-focused projects and automation.

Meta says it wants a ‘flatter’ structure

In an internal memo, Meta’s HR chief Janelle Gale reportedly explained that the company is also reducing management layers to create a simpler organisational structure.

“We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” Gale wrote in the memo, as per reports.

The company believes smaller teams with fewer management layers can move faster and take quicker decisions as competition in the AI space intensifies.

Reports also suggest more layoffs could happen later this year as Meta continues restructuring operations.

The latest job cuts add to the wider trend in the global tech industry, where major firms are reducing headcount, reorganising teams and increasing investments in artificial intelligence to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.