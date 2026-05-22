Panic buying fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia has driven a massive 20% surge in petrol and diesel sales across Maharashtra during the first fortnight of May 2026.

According to an official release by the Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department on Friday, the state recorded a 20.39% increase in petrol consumption and a 19.66% rise in diesel sales compared to the same period last year.

While the state government did not provide absolute statewide supply figures for the fortnight, daily tracking data highlights an extraordinary demand spike on May 19, where daily diesel and petrol sales shot up by 42% and 21% respectively against standard daily averages.

District-Wise Breakdown: Akola and Washim hit peak demand

The consumption surge was highly concentrated across 11 districts, with retail pumps in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions experiencing the highest strain.

Washim reported the sharpest incline in petrol sales, jumping 42% above its daily average. Meanwhile, Akola recorded an unprecedented 111% explosion in diesel demand, closely followed by Washim at 109%.

The table below outlines the district-level fuel consumption spikes and volumetric expansions recorded on May 19:

District Petrol Spike (%) Total Petrol Sold (KL) Net Petrol Increase (KL) Diesel Spike (%) Total Diesel Sold (KL) Net Diesel Increase (KL) Akola 28% 276 +61 111% 779 +410 Washim 42% 186 +55 109% 625 +325 Jalgaon 40% 634 +182 72% 1,372 +573 Beed 27% 374 +80 63% 1,183 +459 Latur 5% 286 +14 50% 855 +286 Dharashiv 19% —* +32 50% —* +237 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 27% 860 +182 49% 1,757 +579 Hingoli 16% 135 +18 46% 454 +144 Jalna 13% 257 +34 43% 824 +249 Buldhana 18% 349 +54 41% 1,034 +300 Parbhani 13% 189 +22 24% 418 +81

Note: Absolute volume totals for Dharashiv were not specified in the department’s official release.

Supplies fully met; Government reassures markets

Despite the abrupt logistical pressure on retail fuel networks, the food and civil supplies department confirmed that supply chains have remained fully functional and resilient.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal issued a stern warning against speculative hoarding and urged the public to return to normal buying patterns.

“The state is facing absolutely no shortage of petrol or diesel. Public supply lines are robust, and we have adequate buffer stocks available across all districts. Citizens are requested not to succumb to WhatsApp rumors or engage in unnecessary panic-buying,” he reiterated.