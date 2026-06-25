Luxury housing is no longer just about aspiration—it has become a vehicle for wealth preservation, lifestyle enhancement and legacy creation. In an interview with Biswajiban Sharma, Dr Mohit Ramsinghani, CXO, VTP Realty, explains how affluent homebuyers evaluate property, why location still matters most, and why trust has become the new currency in India’s premium housing market. Excerpts:

Luxury housing has emerged as one of the strongest-performing segments in Indian real estate. What are India’s richest homebuyers doing differently from the average buyer?

The biggest difference is that affluent homebuyers view real estate as a strategic asset rather than simply a purchase. The average buyer is often guided by affordability and immediate needs, whereas wealthy buyers focus on long-term wealth preservation, lifestyle enhancement and legacy creation. They are not merely buying a home; they are investing in an asset that can appreciate, generate income and remain valuable across generations.

What is the first factor wealthy buyers evaluate before making a purchase decision?

Location remains the single most important consideration, but affluent buyers evaluate it differently. They are not looking at where the market is today; they are looking at where the city will be 10 or 20 years from now. They closely track infrastructure development, metro connectivity, commercial hubs, airport expansions and social infrastructure. They understand that while buildings age, great locations continue to create wealth.

Many investors focus heavily on price appreciation. Do wealthy buyers think differently?

Absolutely. Most retail buyers ask how much a property will appreciate. Wealthy investors ask whether the property will remain desirable over decades. They prioritise wealth preservation first and appreciation second. Their objective is to own assets that can withstand economic cycles and continue attracting demand regardless of market conditions.

How important is lifestyle in today’s luxury housing market?

Lifestyle has become central to the buying decision. Luxury is no longer defined only by size or price. Buyers are looking for wellness amenities, private clubhouses, sports facilities, green spaces, smart-home features, concierge services and enhanced security. The home has evolved into a complete lifestyle ecosystem. Post-pandemic, wellness, convenience and privacy have become major drivers of luxury housing demand.

Are affluent buyers still concentrating on traditional luxury locations?

While established luxury micro-markets continue to perform well, wealthy investors are increasingly identifying emerging growth corridors ahead of the broader market. They understand the wealth-creation potential of entering locations before infrastructure-led appreciation is fully reflected in pricing. Historically, some of the best real estate returns have been generated by investors who identified growth corridors early.

How do wealthy buyers approach real estate as part of their overall wealth strategy?

They think in terms of portfolios rather than individual properties. A typical affluent investor may own a primary residence, investment properties, commercial assets, holiday homes and sometimes even international real estate. Each asset serves a different objective—capital appreciation, rental income, diversification or legacy planning. This portfolio approach reduces risk while enhancing long-term returns.

Rental yields in India are often perceived to be modest. Why do affluent investors still value rental income?

Sophisticated investors understand that total returns come from both capital appreciation and rental income. Rental income provides predictable cash flow and helps offset inflation. During periods when capital values may grow more slowly, rental income continues to contribute to overall returns. This makes real estate a unique asset class capable of delivering both wealth creation and income generation.

We are seeing growing demand for projects by established developers. Why is brand becoming so important?

Trust has become a major differentiator. Affluent buyers place significant value on governance, transparency, delivery track record, construction quality and customer experience. They view the premium paid for a reputed developer as an investment in risk mitigation. In today’s market, credibility has become just as important as location.

Is luxury housing still primarily a lifestyle purchase, or has it become an investment asset as well?

It has become both. Luxury housing today offers lifestyle benefits, inflation protection, wealth preservation and, in many cases, attractive appreciation potential. As India’s wealth base expands, luxury homes are increasingly being viewed as an integral component of family wealth-management strategies rather than purely aspirational purchases.

What role does legacy planning play in the purchase decisions of wealthy families?

A very significant one. Many affluent buyers think in decades, not years. They view premium real estate as an intergenerational asset that can be passed on to future generations. Unlike many financial instruments, real estate combines financial value with emotional value. It becomes a family asset that creates both wealth and stability over time.

If you had to sum up the biggest lesson from India’s wealthiest homebuyers, what would it be?

The biggest lesson is that successful real estate investing is not about buying the cheapest property or timing the market perfectly. It is about acquiring high-quality assets in the right locations, focusing on long-term value, prioritising trust and quality, and viewing real estate as part of a broader wealth-creation strategy. India’s richest homebuyers are not necessarily buying more properties; they are buying better properties with a clear long-term vision.