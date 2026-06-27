Fusion Finance sees only a limited impact on its microfinance disbursals even if monsoon conditions weaken, Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Garyali said.

Garyali said disbursals could fall short of target by Rs 300-400 crore this financial year only in the event of a severe monsoon disruption. The lender has projected microfinance disbursals of around Rs 8,400-8,500 crore this year, but this could decline to about Rs 8,000 crore. 

Overall, assets under management could consequently come in a little lower than the earlier projection of Rs 10,000 crore by the end of FY27, Garyali said.

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Strong Borrowing Base

He, however, expects the impact on the lender’s portfolio to remain limited as only 15-20% of borrowers’ income is directly linked to agriculture, with the remaining 80-85% coming from non-farm activities such as transport, small businesses and services. He also noted that after the sector’s 18-month deleveraging cycle, the remaining borrower base is financially stronger and better equipped to withstand temporary income disruptions.

Garyali said a delayed monsoon could temporarily dampen rural consumption and reduce credit demand from small traders and self-employed borrowers whose businesses are indirectly dependent on farm incomes, but the impact is likely to be limited to one quarter.

There is no impact on the company till 90% of the monsoon, which is the worst case as per the IMD forecast, the company said, adding it does not have small farmers who are mostly impacted in such a scenario. Hence, it does not see any material impact.

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MSME Portfolio

The company also remains confident about its secured MSME portfolio, where collection efficiency continues to exceed 99%. Garyali said the portfolio is largely exposed to consumption-oriented businesses such as kirana stores, pharmacies and eateries rather than export-linked sectors, insulating it from broader macroeconomic uncertainties.