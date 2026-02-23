Panos Panay, senior vice-president, Amazon Devices and Services, is spearheading the company’s AI-driven innovation with next-generation products that blend intelligence, personalisation and user-centric design. He is also credited with creating the Surface line of devices during his long stint at Microsoft. On a recent visit to India, he was a guest on Indian Express’ Our Own Devices podcast. Excerpts from his conversation with Nandagopal Rajan:

You have been observing and being a very integral part of how devices have changed over the past couple of decades. How do you see this entire AI ecosystem build? Do you think the hardware part of the AI game is not there yet, or are we going to see a big revolution there?

I think we are at the very early stages… when you talk about hardware. We haven’t quite seen the form factors that are yet to come with devices and the opportunities that AI can bring to them. We are starting to—there’s some incredible stuff out there, and some of the stuff that we’re building at Amazon is awesome, but we’re very early.

How is Amazon looking at this entire ecosystem? The Echo devices have a certain history of how they sit in the living room or the bedroom. So, how do you bring in AI?

I think there are a couple of things. The first is, when you think about what Alexa has been, it’s been a lot of what I would say is command and control. I think we are now moving to a generation of a more fluid experience. It’s conversational, it’s more natural. It’s not about command and control.

So, it’s changing in the way that it’s becoming more proactive. Alexa+ hasn’t made it to India yet, but when it gets here, the fundamentals of the product—understanding you better, holding context, holding memory as the customer chooses—all of a sudden you have interactions that have transformed.

Alexa gets things done, makes recommendations, updates your calendar, updates your documents. When you get to that point, it really starts to feel like a natural assistant.

With AI, you are expecting things to go to an autonomous level at some stage. People have been using Alexa devices for over a decade now. Is there going to be some discomfort?

What a perfect way to think about it. We’ve almost been teaching people how to speak to Alexa for 10 years. We call it “Alexa speak” sometimes. It’s very simple, it’s short, it’s very directive, because maybe not all the time it understands what you’re trying to say, so you have to be very particular or use very short sentences.

How you unteach that is a big challenge—getting somebody to the natural state. But once you discover it, it’s priceless. But how you get the customer to translate from “play this song” to “help me think about what the next song is” is very tricky.

Alexa devices have evolved over the years—it now has a screen, it’s maybe in your car. But is AI bringing in an entirely new interface in a way? How are you looking at that?

For many people, this will be the first ambient AI experience they have using Alexa—meaning they can just talk, and it’s there, it’s in the room with them. Evolving the UI to have a screen is really important, because ultimately it’s going to be giving you information that will be very useful.

It will dynamically update itself, using AI to construct what it is that you need right now and put it in front of you. We call this being proactive. When you think about Alexa being that ambient, AI-first experience, it’ll be the first time many users experience AI in ways outside of putting text into a prompt box—outside of what feels like a search box.

This will be the time where natural conversation comes to full fruition. And then, if you’re calling on a service and you wanted something delivered to your house and you didn’t want to use your hands, it has to be able to dynamically update itself, prompting you to think about what you need next.

I think that’s part of the translation of the future of what AI can bring.

Is that arc going to be different from how a smartphone company is looking at integrating AI into their devices?

It might be. At the end of the day, it’s really about what the customer needs. Will it be different? I think so. Understanding what the customer needs next is really important for an assistant.

I always think AI is best defined as somebody who’s with you— like a colleague, a co-pilot—but it really needs to understand you.