AISATS is scaling up operations alongside India’s aviation growth. From passenger handling to cargo and logistics, the company is expanding across key airports while investing in technology, infrastructure and training. In this interaction with Akbar Merchant, Vikas Agarwal , Chief Financial Officer, AISATS outlines its business model, financial performance, plans at Jewar airport, and how it is navigating current geopolitical disruptions.

Q: What exactly does AI SATS do, and do you have an international presence?

AI SATS operates as a ground handling service provider within the aviation ecosystem. It enables the entire on-ground experience. This includes passenger facilitation from curbside to boarding, baggage handling, aircraft servicing, and ensuring safe and efficient turnarounds. In many cases, ground handlers become the visible face of the airline, as passengers interact with them throughout their airport journey. This is a 50-50 joint venture between Air India and SATS which is a Singapore-listed company which has a presence across more than 200 airports in 27 countries.

Q: Where does AISATS currently operate in India?

We operate at six key airports, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. These account for a significant share of India’s passenger traffic. These locations are strategically important in terms of volume and aircraft movement. Beyond ground handling, AISATS has expanded into cargo and logistics infrastructure. We have an integrated cargo terminal and logistics park in Bengaluru, along with warehousing capabilities. The company has also begun operations in smaller markets such as Raipur and Ranchi, where it is building a presence with a long-term growth outlook as regional aviation expands.

Q: How has the company performed financially?

AISATS has recorded double-digit revenue growth in FY25, with revenues exceeding ₹1,300 crore. The company is profitable and expects to maintain both growth momentum and profitability levels going forward. Operational efficiency, scale benefits and new business streams are expected to support performance in the coming years.

Q: What is your growth outlook and expansion strategy?

The company has reported double-digit growth in recent periods, driven by a broader expansion in India’s aviation sector. Rising passenger traffic, fleet additions by airlines, and increased international connectivity have all contributed to higher volumes. AISATS has also secured new contracts and absorbed additional business following market changes, further supporting growth.

Going forward, the company expects to sustain double-digit growth in both revenue and operations. In addition to core ground handling, AISATS is focusing on expanding ancillary businesses such as cargo handling, logistics parks and warehousing, which offer significant long-term opportunities.

Q: Tell us about your involvement with the Noida (Jewar) project.

AISATS is developing a major integrated cargo and warehousing facility at Noida International Airport. The first phase will have a handling capacity of around 250,000 tonnes annually and is expected to become operational alongside the airport. The project is designed as fully integrated, technology-driven ecosystems with direct airside access something not widely available in India today. It will include cold storage, bonded warehousing and digital connectivity across airlines, airport operators, customers and government agencies.

Over six phases, the total investment is expected to reach around ₹7,000 crore. The facility is also expected to support exports from surrounding industrial clusters and MSMEs by reducing logistics costs and improving efficiency.

Q: What role does technology play in operations?

The company invests about 1–1.5% of its revenue in technology initiatives, including ground radar systems, real-time tracking of equipment, ERP integration and workforce planning tools. These systems help improve aircraft turnaround times, optimise resource utilisation and enhance service reliability. AISATS is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence, particularly in planning and operational efficiency.

Q: How large is your workforce and how do you address skill gaps?

AISATS employs around 16,000 frontline staff supported by 600–700 backend personnel. Given the manpower-intensive nature of ground handling, workforce training is a key focus area. We run training academies in Delhi and Bengaluru, with plans to expand capacity significantly. We are also working towards developing certification programmes that could support industry-wide skill development.

Q: How are you managing disruptions such as geopolitical tensions?

In the face of disruptions such as reduced flight operations due to geopolitical developments, AISATS is focusing on optimisation rather than cost-cutting through layoffs. Given the largely fixed-cost nature of the business, the company is using this period to accelerate employee training, advance equipment maintenance cycles and rationalise non-essential costs. The company does not foresee job cuts or salary reductions and expects demand to recover over time.