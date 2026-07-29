The Coca-Cola Company continues to consider India as an attractive long-term growth opportunity and plans to increase investments aimed at bringing more consumers into its portfolio, CEO Henrique Braun stated.



The beverage major views opportunities in both affordable and premium products in India. It is strengthening its pricing, distribution and consumer engagement capabilities to capture future growth.

“The region is a long-term opportunity and continues to be very attractive to us, and we continue to build this for the future,” Braun mentioned during the firm’s official earnings call following the announcements of its second-quarter results.

Referring to India and the wider Asia-Pacific region, Braun stated Coca-Cola would continue to “invest ahead of the curve”. The company will bring more consumers into its portfolio and strengthen its revenue growth management capabilities.

India offers opportunities across price segments

Braun mentioned Coca-Cola sees growth opportunities in India across different consumer groups. While the firm is investing in affordable products to reach home buyers, it is looking to benefit from demand for premium beverages.

“On the affordability part, we are investing ahead of the curve, but also on the premiumisation side as well,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Braun further added that Coca-Cola owns seven of India’s top 10 beverage brands. Strengthening these brands and building the capabilities needed to capture more growth continue to be key priorities. ‘

“We do own in India specifically seven out of the top ten brands today, and building the equity of those brands is our primary goal,” he mentioned.

Braun also stated Coca-Cola is investing in cold drink equipment and boosting its capabilities to deepen consumer engagement. India is Coa-Cola’s fifth largest market globally by volume.

India among key drivers of global growth

India was among the markets that led Coca-Cola’s global performance during the second quarter of 2026.

According to the company’s quarterly results, global unit case volume grew 5 per cent, led by India, China, the United States and Brazil. Its Bottling Investments business also reported 5 per cent volume growth, largely driven by India.

In the Asia-Pacific region, unit case volume increased 8 per cent, mainly due to growth in Trademark Coca-Cola and sparkling flavours. However, price and product mix declined 9 per cent because of an unfavourable sales mix and affordability initiatives.

ALSO READ The Diet Coke bottleneck: Why lack of aluminum cans is throttling a Rs 50 billion brand



The company also said it lost value share in India’s non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage market. Gains in Japan and China were more than offset by the loss in India. A loss of value share refers to a decline in Coca-Cola’s share of the total market value and does not necessarily indicate lower sales volumes.

Strong quarterly results lift 2026 outlook

Coca-Cola reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in net revenue to $13.4 billion in the three months ended July 3, 2026, while organic revenue grew 6 per cent.

Operating income rose 9 per cent and earnings per share increased 16 per cent to $1.03.

“We delivered another strong quarter by staying close to the changing needs of our consumers and customers,” Braun said in the company’s results release. He added that Coca-Cola leveraged its brands and global system to gain value share while delivering revenue, profit and earnings growth and continuing to invest for the long term.

Globally, Trademark Coca-Cola volumes grew 5 per cent, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recorded 16 per cent growth and sparkling soft-drink volumes increased 4 per cent. Water, sports, coffee and tea volumes rose 6 per cent, while juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages grew 2 per cent.