Construction activity in Mumbai is likely to come to a halt with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspending water supply to such sites in the city effective Wednesday.

The BMC, one of the richest civic bodies in Asia, also said it will not sanction any fresh connections till further orders.

BMC’s move is a result of reservoir levels declining 10.35% of their capacity as rains have been below par in June so far. The municipality also cut 20% of the water supply to industrial, commercial and sports facilities. Water supply to all swimming pools has also been shut. A 10% citywide water supply cut has been in place since May 15.

Supply Chain Strain

Experts say while many developers could use tankers to supply water to their project sites, it is not adequate.

“There will be a significant impact as work at some of the construction sites will stop,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO at Tata Realty & Infrastructure.

Dutt said tankers can supply water to the projects but they cannot sustain from non-BMC sources for long.

Niranjan Hiranandani, MD at Hiranandani Group, said the authorities should take a long-term view and start initiatives like water harvesting on a large scale.

“Every third year it happens. We are used to it ,” he said .

He added that his company is recycling 7 million litre of water at their Powai and Thane properties for many years and hence they are not affected with the decision.

Micro-Market Risk

Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head – Research & Advisory, Anarock Property Consultants said ‘the direct construction disruption from BMC’s water curbs can impact various Mumbai city micro-markets – specifically the South Mumbai, BKC, Andheri, Borivali and Mulund belts.’

He added that research shows the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is scheduled to see completion of around 207,000 housing units in 2026, the highest delivery pipeline in a decade. Of this, Mumbai alone accounts for 69% share or nearly 143,000 units.

The real risks, even within BMC limits, are that development progress may not stop immediately, as construction sites primarily rely on groundwater and non-potable sources for actual construction work while BMC supplies water mainly for labour usage and drinking on-site.

Labour welfare compliance could be affected, slowing down productivity of workforce on active sites, Thakur said.

“If other MMR municipal corporations face similar reservoir stress and impose copycat restrictions, the impact on the wider 207,000-unit pipeline could widen considerably,” he added.

BMC’s jurisdiction is only for Greater Mumbai – nearly 437 square kilometres. The rest and much larger MMR is spread over 6,328 sq km in eight other municipal corporations including Thane (TMC), Navi Mumbai (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivali (KDMC), Mira-Bhayandar (MBMC) and Vasai-Virar. These come under different civic bodies which have not imposed similar restrictions so far.

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers said for the real estate sector, the immediate impact will be a greater reliance on authorised water tankers, potentially leading to higher costs and some logistical challenges at construction sites. However, Jain said they do not foresee any significant disruption to project execution, provided alternative water sources remain readily available.

” The industry must adopt a more proactive, long-term approach by increasing the use of treated water, recycling systems, rainwater harvesting, and other sustainable alternatives to build greater resilience against recurring water shortages,” he said.