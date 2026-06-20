India has secured the vice-presidency of the Financial Action Task Force for the first time, with senior IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal set to take over the role for the July 2026-June 2027 term.

The appointment places an Indian official near the top of the world’s most influential anti-money laundering and terror-financing watchdog. For most people, the Financial Action Task Force is not a familiar name.

It does not lend money like the IMF. It does not fund infrastructure like the World Bank. It does not impose sanctions like the United Nations. Yet, when FATF places a country under increased monitoring, global finance institutes take notice.

That is why Vivek Aggarwal’s elevation matters.

Aggarwal, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

While his present position may appear far removed from the world of suspicious transactions, shell entities, hawala networks and terror-financing trails to the common person. His career says otherwise.

Before moving to the Culture Ministry, Aggarwal served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance. At this post, he handled matters linked to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, NDPS Act, GST, central taxes, economic security and financial intelligence.

He also held charge as Director of Financial Intelligence Unit-India, the agency that analyses suspicious transaction reports from banks and other entities. In simple terms, FIU-IND is one of the places where India’s fight against dirty money takes place.

Aggarwal has also headed India’s delegation to FATF. That makes his new role less of a ceremonial rise and more of a continuation of work he already knows from inside.

What is FATF?

The FATF is the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering, counter-terror financing and counter-proliferation financing. Its recommendations shape how countries monitor banks, regulate financial institutions and act against financial networks linked to crime or terrorism.

Its real power lies in reputation.

A FATF grey-listing does not directly shut a country out of global finance. But it raises risk perception as per experts interviewed by Reuters. Banks become more cautious. Transactions face greater scrutiny. Regulators demand more compliance.

India’s own engagement with FATF has deepened in recent years. In 2024, the watchdog placed India in the regular follow-up category after its mutual evaluation, a favourable outcome for a large and complex economy.

FATF recognised India’s anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing framework, including its digital payments ecosystem and inter-agency coordination.

But the assessment was not a clean victory lap. FATF also said India needed to improve the pace of money-laundering and terror-financing prosecutions and ensure stronger outcomes in court.

‘Major win for India’ says MEA

Aggarwal’s appointment to the global watchdog was announced by MEA on June 19. The Ministry of External Affairs had labeled the development as a “Major win for India in FATF”

Major win for India in FATF! Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force. His profound expertise as the former Head of India’s FATF delegation and former Director of FIU-IND will advance FATF’s mandate to secure financial integrity,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X some hours back.

As per experts interviewed by ANI, Aggarwal’s elevation gives India greater visibility in the global financial integrity architecture at a time when illicit finance is becoming more digital, faster and harder to trace.

India now has a senior official in a position where global conversations on money laundering, terror financing, digital finance risks and illicit networks are shaped.

Pakistan has previously faced FATF grey-listing over deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing systems.

It increased monitoring in 2022 after completing its action plans. India has repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan-based terror-financing networks, and Aggarwal’s elevation gives New Delhi a stronger presence in the body where such issues are examined.

For Vivek Aggarwal, it marks a move from India’s financial intelligence system to the leadership structure of the world’s most watched financial crime watchdog.