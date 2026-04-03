Display devices manufacturer ViewSonic is exploring new growth avenues, including like digital out-of-home (OOH) displays, as it looks to protect its market share in a segment that has seen a lot of newcomers over the past few years.

As recently as 2023, the firm held a 50% market share catering to enterprise, government and education segments. Its share however has fallen to 16% as of late 2025, as competition in the segment has intensified. Samsung LED for example, has emerged as a key competitor, with a distinct synergistic advantage within the South Korean electronics major’s consumer electronics business.

Navigating a Shifting TAM

“Our market share shrunk, but it’s because the TAM (total addressable market) has expanded as new entrants, especially regional players come in,” Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director, ViewSonic India said.

ALSO READ Hilton Group expanding luxury hotels in India

The company has expertise in enterprise grade displays for corporates, government offices and educational institutes. These range from eight-inch screens and can go up to 800 inches (for LED walls for example). ViewSonic also offers customisation in size of screens/displays.

“We are looking to diversify by expanding our product lines improve revenue and profitability,” Ahmad said.

The digital OOH segment, driven by rising adoption in high-footfall urban locations, is emerging as a potential adjacency to its existing indoor display business. When asked if ViewSonic would also target smartphone OEMs, Ahmad said its an interesting segment, but refrained from commenting further.

The strategy comes alongside the launch of its latest range of AI-powered interactive flat panels, aimed largely at the education segment. The new panels build on its existing software stack, adding features such as AI-assisted lesson planning, handwriting recognition, and voice-enabled search.

AI Infusion

Education continues to be the company’s largest revenue contributor, followed by government and corporate segments. The latest product refresh is positioned to strengthen its offering in classrooms, coaching centres, and higher education institutes, where demand for digital infrastructure remains strong.

“Apart from expanding product lines, we are also embedding AI into our products. Especially in education, AI has use cases which help teachers plan the lesson presentations, or make modules to simplify concepts while teaching,” Ahmad said.

He added that while market dynamics pose a challenge on the market share front, macroeconomic pressures are weighing on costs. Currency depreciation, higher shipping expenses, and supply chain disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions have increased input costs. These he said, have not yet affected margins, but will start to in the near future, if not resolved.