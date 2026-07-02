The company said the Victrois is currently clocking monthly dispatches of around 10,000 units, while retail sales crossed 13,000 units in June, underlining robust demand. The model also crossed the one lakh cumulative sales milestone in May, just over eight months after its launch in September 2025. It had reached the first 50,000-unit milestone within five months of launch, while its highest monthly wholesale volume stood at 15,240 units in January this year.

The strong performance also compares favourably with Maruti Suzuki‘s flagship premium SUV, the Grand Vitara, which recorded domestic sales of 86,973 units in FY26, translating into an average monthly volume of around 7,250 units. Industry observers attribute part of the Victrois’ success to its wider reach through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena dealership network, which has a significantly larger footprint than the Nexa premium retail channel where the Grand Vitara is exclusively retailed from.

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Fuel Price Hikes

A sizeable share of Victoris CNG buyers are switching from diesel-powered vehicles, a trend that has accelerated following the recent rise in fuel prices. “For CNG, we are in the market since a long time. After the Iran war, there has been a good amount of shift from petrol to CNG vehicles and also from diesel to CNG vehicles. For Victrois, a lot of buyers earlier had diesel vehicles and they are buying Victrois CNG,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Domestic Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India.

The growing popularity of CNG models helped Maruti Suzuki post its highest-ever quarterly CNG sales. The company sold 2,18,213 CNG vehicles during the April-June quarter, while CNG models accounted for around 42% of its total sales in June. Banerjee said higher fuel prices prompted the company to increase supplies of CNG-powered vehicles, contributing to the record performance.

“We increased our supply of CNG powered models in the market and hence we got best-ever sales in CNG,” he said.

Underbody Technology

The company’s underbody CNG technology is also witnessing rapid acceptance, with the system now accounting for nearly 50% of Maruti Suzuki’s CNG sales. The upcoming Brezza facelift, scheduled to go on sale later this month, is also expected to feature the same underbody CNG setup.

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The Victrois’ strong showing has also reinforced Maruti Suzuki’s broader SUV strategy. SUVs now account for around 30% of the company’s passenger vehicle sales, while pending customer bookings stand at nearly 1.3 lakh units. Dealer inventory remains healthy at around 75,000 units, or about 14 days of stock, reflecting a balanced demand-supply situation.

Even as CNG demand continues to strengthen, Maruti Suzuki reiterated its commitment to a multi-technology strategy. The company said hybrid vehicles will continue to play a critical role until electric vehicle charging infrastructure becomes more widespread. “We still bank on hybrid cars and we are sure it will do well. We need more EV infrastructure and until then, hybrids and plug-in hybrids have to play a role,” he added.