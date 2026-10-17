Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a prepaid family plan that allows subscribers to share mobile data with family members spread across the country.

The latest move — weeks after the company offered free international roaming in select postpaid plans — is expected to enhance competition in the telecom industry with its peers Jio and Bharti Airtel also deepening their offerings.

Under the new plan, prepaid subscribers across Vi telecom circles in the country can create a family group of up to four members through its app. Each member retains their individual prepaid plan and validity but can share data with other members when required. Members can transfer 500 MB of data at a time to a family member running low on data. Each member of the group will also receive discounts of up to 10% on every recharge made through the Vi app.

“We believe the future of prepaid is not just about offering more data but about giving customers greater flexibility on how they use it. Vi Prepaid Family plan challenges the traditional approach to mobile plans in the segment and is a bold step towards making prepaid more relevant to the way people live, work and stay connected,” Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vi, said.

The company said it has positioned the offering as an alternative to conventional prepaid plans, which typically provide individual data allowances to subscribers.

Vi’s move comes a day after Reliance Jio Managing Director Akash Ambani said that the market leader does not adhere to the notion that only tariff hikes can drive revenue. At the telco’s IPO press conference, Ambani said that though Jio is in a position to take tariff hikes, it wants to first expand the scope of services it offers its customers. This, he said, is possible through leveraging Jio’s platform strength across telecom and digital services.

Earlier this year, Airtel had taken tariff interventions in its pre-paid segment. Earlier in the month, it announced its free international roaming offering for its postpaid segment, and in the process effectively undertook a `50 per plan tariff hike for postpaid.

Recent interventions by both Airtel and Vodafone Idea indicate an increase in the competitive intensity in the sector, with the latter making a play not only in the premium postpaid segment where Airtel also is focussed, but also in the prepaid segment which is more than 90% of Jio’s userbase.

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Vi has also launched a campaign featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan to promote the offering under its ‘Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP’ brand positioning. The campaign depicts how family members living in different cities can remain connected through the plan.