Vectus, a water tank and water storage brand, reported double-digit growth in FY 2025–26, strengthening its position in India’s rapidly expanding water storage solutions industry.

“We are extremely bullish on the long-term demand outlook for the Indian water tank and water storage market. With our manufacturing footprint, comprehensive portfolio, strong distribution network and growing brand equity, Vectus is well positioned to capture the structural growth opportunity,” said Ashish Baheti, Managing Director, Vectus.

“Vectus is well capitalised to support its next phase of aggressive growth, with continued investments in manufacturing capacity, distribution and new products while maintaining a strong balance sheet,” said Atul Ladha, Managing Director, Vectus.

“Our marketing efforts are firing on all cylinders, with strong momentum in consumer awareness and the trade network. Increasing engagement from dealers, distributors and plumbers is creating strong brand pull and will be an important driver of Vectus’s growth going forward,” said Divian Baheti, Executive Director.

Vectus’s portfolio spans overhead, underground, loft and large-capacity water tanks for residential, commercial, institutional and industrial applications. Its blow-moulded tanks are available in capacities of up to 5,000 litres, while rotational-moulded products extend to 30,000 litres.

The company also offers multi-layer tanks, with select products featuring UV protection, antibacterial protection, NSF-certification, food-grade material and with product guarantees of up to 15 years, depending on the product.

Vectus has expanded its manufacturing footprint with facilities in Bhopal and Jaipur and is aggressively strengthening its dealer, distributor, retailer and plumber network across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III markets. The company has also finalised further manufacturing and market expansions in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra, marking the next phase of its pan-India growth strategy.

With expanding manufacturing capacity, deeper distribution, increasing consumer awareness and continued investments in the brand, Vectus is building a scalable platform to capture the long-term growth opportunity in India’s water tank and water storage market.