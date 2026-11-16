College campuses are emerging as a new hunting ground for venture capital (VC) firms, with investors increasingly backing students and college dropouts even before they have a fully developed business plan or a company to their name. What was once largely confined to campus projects and entrepreneurship competitions is now attracting institutional capital, with dedicated funds and universities building investment platforms to turn student ideas into businesses.

Campus Fund, a venture capital firm focused exclusively on student and dropout founders, is raising its third fund of $100 million. In six years, it has evaluated more than 25,000 startups and backed 50, including Digantara, EtherealX, Sarla Aviation, Banza, Gramiyaa and D-Nome. Across its three funds, it has deployed around Rs 200 crore. Its portfolio companies have subsequently raised more than Rs 1,500 crore from investors such as Accel, Peak XV, Chiratae and DST Global. “Student and dropout founders are an undervalued asset class. They have time, access to labs and research, and don’t yet know what is impossible,” Richa Bajpai, founder and CEO of Campus Fund, told Fe.

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The trend is drawing in other specialist investors as well. gradCapital, which has raised more than $10 million across three funds, has invested in over 40 startups. It typically invests around $40,000 for a 4% stake, while also offering smaller grants to students looking to test ideas. The investment ecosystem is expanding beyond standalone funds.

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Vellore Institute of Technology has partnered with Singapore-based Thinkuvate and Indore-based ValleyNXT, which will jointly invest up to Rs 10 crore in student-founded ventures. Masters’ Union, meanwhile, has launched MU Ventures, a Rs 100-crore investment platform focused on entrepreneurs below 25.

Investors say the attraction goes beyond the enthusiasm of young founders. Students have access to university laboratories, research facilities and computing infrastructure, often at little or no cost. They also have lower personal financial commitments, allowing seed capital to be spent largely on product development and acquiring customers. The availability of open-source AI models, cloud credits and coding tools has further reduced the cost of building a venture. “A round that would fund six months for an experienced team can stretch to a year or more,” Bhanu Vittalam, CEO of Atom Investment Banking, said.

The nature of ideas emerging from campuses is also changing. Startups are working on small drones, sensors for border and infrastructure monitoring, industrial automation, space data services, rare-earth-free motors and AI infrastructure.

IIT Madras alone has an incubation ecosystem of 565 startups, with a combined valuation of more than Rs 74,100 crore. For investors, backing founders at this stage also means entering at relatively low valuations, leaving room for gains if businesses attract follow-on funding.

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However, converting promising ideas into viable companies remains a challenge. Young founders often lack experience in managing cash flows, allocating capital and navigating compliance requirements. Small initial cheques also make the economics of campus-focused funds difficult, given the costs of scouting, mentoring and supporting founders across institutions. Dilution in subsequent funding rounds can further erode early investors’ stakes.

“Unless the fund reserves money to follow on, an early win may deliver a modest return,” Vittalam said. The opportunity, therefore, lies not merely in finding bright students but in helping them make the transition from building an interesting product in college to running a commercially sustainable business.