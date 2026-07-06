Venture capital firm Cedar Hill Capital expects to close its maiden fund (Fund 1) in October, having already raised more than 90% of its target corpus from a diversified base of institutional investors and family offices. The fund is expected to close at around Rs 250 crore.

Cedar Hill Capital invests exclusively in fintech and enterprise technology companies serving financial institutions and plans to build a portfolio of 12–15 companies. It made two investments from Fund I in FY26. Ahead of the final close of its maiden fund, it is significantly accelerating deployment.

“We plan to complete another four investments during 2026, followed by an additional five to seven investments across 2027 and 2028,” Sahil Anand, founder and managing partner, Cedar Hill Capital, told FE.

The firm is currently evaluating three promising opportunities at the intersection of fintech and agentic AI, an area that can potential reshape how financial institutions operate and serve customers. It is particularly bullish on AI-native enterprise software for the financial services industry.

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“A large part of the banking and financial services technology stack remains legacy-driven, creating significant opportunities for startups that can modernise infrastructure, automate workflows, strengthen risk management, and improve operational efficiency,” Anand said.

As B2C (business-to-consumer) fintech becomes increasingly crowded while offering fewer avenues for meaningful differentiation, Cedar Hill Capital is more excited about enterprise-focused fintech infrastructure and AI-led solutions.

“Customer acquisition costs remain high, competition is intense and many categories have already reached maturity, solving complex problems for financial institutions rather than consumer-facing offerings,” he added.

The firm is particularly optimistic about one of its recent bets on Sign3, a startup which uses device intelligence to detect potentially fraudulent users and money mule accounts during customer onboarding for banks and financial institutions.

“This is especially relevant at a time when financial fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated and regulators are encouraging stronger fraud prevention capabilities. We believe technologies that strengthen trust, security and compliance will continue to see significant demand from the financial services ecosystem,” Anand said.

The firm said one of the biggest shifts in the fintech funding ecosystem is the growing preference for B2B technology over consumer-focused businesses. “This trend is visible across sectors but is particularly pronounced within fintech,” Anand said.

While B2C fintech firms attracted enormous investor interest over the last funding cycle, investors today are increasingly looking towards enterprise software, infrastructure, compliance, risk management and workflow automation businesses that generate predictable revenues and solve mission-critical problems for financial institutions.

Anand said the LP (limited partnership) environment remains extremely competitive, which is a major challenge for VCs. “Capital has become far more selective. At the same time, many large family offices are increasingly building their own direct investment capabilities instead of allocating capital to venture funds.

This naturally reduces the available LP pool for emerging fund managers,” he said, adding that this trend will continue making capital raising more challenging across the ecosystem.

Looking ahead, it expects more startups to access the public markets, although IPO readiness depends not only on the company’s fundamentals but also on broader market conditions and investor sentiment.

It also see growing acceptance of SME exchanges as a positive development for high-growth startups looking to begin their public market journey. “This is creating additional pathways for companies to access public capital,” Anand said.