Vanderlande, a global leader in logistics process automation, has launched its India Innovation Centre at its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune.

With the opening of this innovation centre, the Indoa GCC has become Vanderlande’s second-largest technology hub worldwide, following the Netherlands. This new facility will expand high-value engineering roles and accelerate innovation in India. Vanderlande, which has a turnover of $ 2.3 billion, provides integrated automated systems and software for baggage handling, package sorting, and warehouse efficiency.

From Support to Strategy

The India Innovation Centre will focus on engineering and innovation in the warehousing, airport, and parcel sectors, addressing areas such as robotic automation, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and the integration of digital and physical systems for Vanderlande’s global customer base.

Future-Proofing Logistics

This centre aims to foster global collaboration, research and development, and system testing within a unified environment. Astrid van Druten, Chief Financial Officer of Vanderlande, stated that automation is no longer optional; it is essential, and the Innovation Centre will play a crucial role in creating smarter, more efficient solutions. “As our second-largest technology hub, India will further strengthen our global innovation ecosystem through this new centre,” Druten said.

Manish Patil, Managing Director of Vanderlande India, noted that over the years, Vanderlande India has evolved from a small support office into a GCC with 1,300 employees. The organisation now encompasses R&D, software development, core engineering disciplines, and shared services. He remarked that the Innovation Centre represents the next phase of this evolution, transitioning from execution to innovation.