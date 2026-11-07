For millions of Indians, the American dream followed a familiar path. An engineering degree would lead to a job at an IT services company, followed by an opportunity to move to the US on an H-1B visa. After years of working there and renewing their visas, many would apply for a green card and eventually seek permanent residency. This path could now become harder.

On October 8, the US Department of Labor suspended new and pending applications under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme involving eight technology companies. These include Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCLTech and Capgemini.

PERM is the first step in most employer-sponsored green card applications. This will impact Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas, many of whom depend on this route to secure permanent residency.

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The suspension does not affect existing H-1B visas or jobs, it could make it harder for companies to retain employees who want to settle in the US. It may also push Indian IT firms to change how they hire people and deliver projects for US clients.

Indian IT firms may rely less on sending employees to the US

H-1B restrictions had already pushed Indian IT companies to rethink their US workforce plans. The PERM suspension could speed up that process. Kamal Karanth, co-founder of staffing company Xpheno, said PERM is an important part of the relationship between an employer and an employee, as it shows a long-term commitment from both sides.

“Employees, irrespective of seniority, function and level, aspire to qualify for PERM on merits of impact and value creation they’ve done for their employer,” he told in an exclusive conversation with Financial Express (Digital).

Companies that cannot offer this route to employees could find it harder to attract and retain experienced professionals, especially those with specialised skills. “Hindrance to the PERM process of any large enterprise impacts their overall employer value proposition among talent, especially senior and niche specialist talent,” Karanth said.

The suspension could also affect teams working on long-term projects for US clients, as employees may be less willing to stay with companies that cannot offer them a clear path to permanent residency.

The suspension does not affect existing H-1B visas or jobs, it could make it harder for companies to retain employees who want to settle in the US (AI generated)

Hiring more Americans may not be an easy solution

One way for Indian IT companies to deal with tighter visa rules is to hire more employees in the US instead of sending people from India. However, finding people with the right skills at a reasonable cost could be difficult.

“Onboarding local talent at scale, as a replacement for deployed talent is easier said than done. It’s a challenging and expensive undertaking from both a skill-match and a cost-match point of view,” Karanth explained to Financial Express (Digital).

He does not expect Indian IT companies to increase local hiring in the US significantly in the near term. “One should hence not expect an acceleration of local US hiring in the near to mid-term window,” he said.

Instead, companies could move more projects to India and increase the use of offshore and nearshore teams. This would reduce their dependence on sending employees to the US.

“The more durable shift, in our view, is towards shifting projects and increasing nearshore and offshore delivery structures rather than hiring local talent at scale in the US,” Karanth said.

He added that setting up or expanding Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and operations in India remains a cost-effective option for multinational companies, even after factoring in the 25% cess proposed in the tabled HIRE Act bill last year.

H-1B restrictions had already pushed Indian IT companies to rethink their US workforce plans ( AI generated)

Indian technology hubs could see more hiring

The change could create more job opportunities in India as IT services companies look to strengthen their teams here. The restrictions on H-1B visas and PERM applications have already started affecting how companies plan their workforce. Instead of sending more employees to the US, companies could hire locally in India and move more work to their Indian offices.

“The spillover of the H1B curbs, and now PERM, is already driving local hiring in India and will remain so in the near-term as Service firms rebalance their talent funnels,” Karanth told Financial Express (Digital)

This could mean more hiring in technology hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The change, however, may not simply involve replacing employees in the US with employees in India. Companies could also move entire projects or a larger share of project work to their offshore teams.

Green card uncertainty could affect the US as a career destination

For Indian technology professionals, the suspension could change how they look at career opportunities in the US. India already has some of the longest employment-based green card waiting periods, with backlogs running into decades in certain categories. The PERM suspension adds another delay for those who have not yet started the process.

Immigration attorneys Gnanamookan Senthurjothi and Veena Vijay Ananth, founders of The Visa Code, said employees who have not yet filed their PERM applications are among those most affected.

They told Financial Express (Digital), Six of the eight companies are among the largest employers of Indian graduates who move from US master’s programmes to H-1B jobs. However, the impact will vary across companies. Some firms reportedly filed fewer PERM applications, while some filed none in 2024 or 2025.

The attorneys clarified that the suspension does not affect existing H-1B status or current jobs. Employees can also move to an employer that is not covered by the suspension through a regular H-1B transfer.

The bigger concern is for employees approaching the six-year limit on their H-1B visas. Certain green card milestones allow workers to extend their H-1B status beyond six years.

For instance, a PERM application that has been pending for at least 365 days can support a one-year H-1B extension. The count starts from the date of filing, not the date of approval.

The Department of Labor has not announced how long the suspension will last. Pending applications are on hold, not cancelled. There is also no blanket cancellation announced for already certified PERMs, approved I-140 petitions or pending I-485 applications.

Employees who already have an approved I-140 are in a better position because the suspension applies to the PERM stage handled by the Department of Labor. I-140 petitions are processed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Professionals may consider other countries and green card routes

With the US green card process becoming more uncertain, some Indian professionals may look at other ways to secure permanent residency.

The attorneys pointed to three possible options. The first is to move to an employer that is not covered by the suspension. The employee would have to restart the PERM process with the new employer. However, an earlier priority date may be retained if the employee already has an approved I-140.

The second is to apply through green card categories that do not require PERM. These include EB-1A, meant for individuals with extraordinary ability, and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW). Both have strict eligibility requirements, and approval is not guaranteed.

The third option is to consider moving to another country. Canada, for instance, offers skilled-worker immigration routes, although relocating involves major personal and professional decisions.

Retaining experienced employees could become a challenge

For companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech, the challenge is not just about hiring people for their US operations. They will also have to find ways to retain experienced employees who may no longer see a clear path to permanent residency.

Karanth said the restrictions could affect companies’ ability to attract talent and maintain the quality and scale of their operations.

“Operational blockades, suspensions and denials don’t just impact the talent and delivery pipelines, but also impacts scale, quality and velocity of talent that can be attracted and retained,” he explained.

He added that the uncertainty could also affect how attractive US-based opportunities are to senior professionals and specialists.

“Specialist and senior talent being put on a processual limbo is not a desirable state for a country that’s heavily dependent on overseas STEM talent,” he said.

The immediate response for these companies may be to hire more people in India and move more work offshore rather than depend on local US hiring. Over time, the traditional model of sending employees from India to work in the US could give way to one where more projects are handled from India itself.