A US federal judge on Friday refused to immediately close the criminal case against billionaire Gautam Adani, asking the Department of Justice to explain why it wants to drop the charges.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, who is hearing the matter in Brooklyn, has given prosecutors time till July 13 to submit a fuller explanation. Until the court approves the request, the charges remain pending.

The order comes a month after the DOJ said it no longer wanted to pursue the case against Adani and other individual defendants. The DOJ had previously charged the Adani Group group with securities fraud and wire fraud stemming from an alleged bribery scheme.

Garaufis has most recently stated that the notice issued by DoJ earlier this year that indicated their intention to drop did not sufficiently explain their decision.

Garaufis said the government’s short filing did not give the court enough material to decide whether the case should be dismissed. He described the government’s statement as “terse, bland and conclusory”.

The development does not mean the criminal case will necessarily continue.

As per legal experts interviewed by Reuters, US judges usually have limited power to force prosecutors to pursue a case they want to drop. But the case cannot be treated as formally closed unless the judge signs off on the dismissal.

What Adani’s lawyers said

As per Reuters, Adani’s lawyers have argued that the case should be dismissed because it is outside the reach of US law and because prosecutors would not be able to prove the alleged bribery in India.

Robert Giuffra, who is representing Adani, told the court in a June 24 letter that the defense had held several meetings with DOJ officials and submitted nearly 500 pages of material to show weaknesses in the indictment.

“The DOJ’s decision reflects its careful consideration of the indictment’s legal and factual weaknesses,” Giuffra wrote.

Gautam Adani has not appeared in a US court to respond to the charges. The Adani Group has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

What is the case against Gautam Adani?

The criminal case was filed in 2024 by US prosecutors in New York. Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and other defendants were accused of paying more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar power supply contracts.

According to the DOJ, these contracts were expected to generate more than $2 billion in profits after tax over nearly 20 years.

Prosecutors also alleged that Adani Group-linked executives misled US investors and global financial institutions by giving them comfort about the group’s anti-corruption practices while raising money through loans and bonds.

At the time of filing the indictment, the DOJ said the charges were allegations and that the defendants were presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

SEC case moving separately

The criminal case is separate from the civil case filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In May, the SEC moved for proposed final judgments by consent against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

The proposed settlement, subject to court approval, requires Gautam Adani to pay a $6 million civil penalty and Sagar Adani to pay a $12 million civil penalty, without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations.

The SEC’s case relates to alleged false and misleading statements made in connection with a 2021 bond offering by Adani Green Energy. The offering raised $750 million, including more than $175 million from US investors.

Separately, Adani Enterprises Ltd has agreed to pay $275 million to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to settle alleged violations of Iran-related sanctions. That matter is not part of the bribery case.

Why the latest order matters

The latest order is significant because it means the criminal case has not been formally closed yet, despite the DOJ’s decision to step back from prosecution.

It also adds a new layer of scrutiny to the now dropped case against the Adani Group. The key date now is July 13. Prosecutors must return to court with a clearer explanation of why they no longer want to pursue the criminal charges.

Until then, the indictment remains pending before the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Financial Express has reached out to Adani Group for a comment. The story will be updated as and when we receive a response from the entity.