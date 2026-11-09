The surge in oil prices following the Iran war could have put emerging market debt under pressure. Higher oil prices mean a bigger import bill for countries that depend on foreign supplies, adding to inflation and putting pressure on government finances. This has traditionally made developing economies vulnerable during global crises.

This time, however, emerging market bonds have shown greater resilience. Government and corporate bonds across developing economies have weathered the latest energy shock without the widespread selloff that investors may have expected.

The relatively stable performance points to a change in the way investors view emerging market debt. Once seen as a risky investment that could come under pressure whenever global markets turned uncertain, the asset class is now becoming more diverse, with countries showing different levels of strength and vulnerability.

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According to Goldman Sachs, stronger financial systems, better economic policies and deeper domestic markets have helped emerging economies manage global disruptions more effectively.

“Emerging market credit is now unrecognizable, and I mean that in a good way,” said Anupam Damani, co-head and senior portfolio manager of emerging market debt at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“These bonds used to come with a crisis label, but this market is no longer monolithic. In my view, it has become a more diverse and resilient asset class, though risks remain,” she said.

Oil shock creates different outcomes for countries

The rise in oil prices has affected emerging economies differently. Countries that export oil can benefit from higher prices through increased revenues. Those that import large quantities of oil, on the other hand, face higher costs, which can add to inflation and increase pressure on their finances.

This difference has become important for investors looking at emerging market bonds. Rather than selling debt across the developing world whenever a crisis hits, investors are increasingly looking at how individual countries are placed to handle the shock.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management said the latest energy disruption has not resulted in uniform stress across emerging market debt. Instead, the impact has varied from one country to another.

“In this cycle, for example, we have not seen uniform stress across the market but rather a dispersion across credits,” Damani said.

She pointed out that the presence of both energy exporters and importers creates different investment opportunities during an oil price shock. This is unlike earlier crises, when concerns often led to a broad selloff across emerging markets.

The change also shows improvements in the way developing economies manage their finances. Countries with stronger reserves, better control over inflation and more stable economic policies are in a better position to absorb external shocks, according to Goldman Sachs.

More countries enter the investment market

Emerging market debt was once concentrated in a relatively small number of countries. The market has since expanded, giving investors more options to choose from.

According to Goldman Sachs Asset Management, more than 80 countries now give opportunities in the sovereign debt market. These include economies across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Africa.

Many of these countries have also developed stronger domestic bond markets. Governments can now raise more money in their own currencies instead of depending entirely on foreign currency borrowing.

This has improved the availability of funds within domestic markets and increased the role of local investors. Stronger foreign exchange reserves have also given some governments a better cushion against external financial pressure.

Economic policies have changed as well. Several emerging economies have placed greater emphasis on controlling inflation and managing government spending. Some major developing markets are now keeping inflation close to their targets while continuing to record economic growth, even amid the energy supply disruption.

Goldman Sachs said this growing policy discipline has changed how investors compare emerging and developed markets. Investors have traditionally demanded higher returns to compensate for the risks of investing in developing economies. However, concerns about weak economic policies and governance are no longer viewed in the same way across the entire emerging market space.

The improvement is not the same everywhere. Some countries have built stronger institutions, while others continue to face policy and financial challenges. Investors therefore need to assess each country separately.

Dollar dependence is becoming less of a problem

Another major change is the reduced dependence of emerging economies on the US dollar for borrowing.

In the past, many developing countries borrowed heavily in dollars. When the dollar strengthened against their local currencies, repaying these loans became more expensive. Governments had to spend more of their local currency to meet the same dollar repayment obligations.

This was a major source of pressure during earlier financial crises.

However, the situation is changing as more countries develop local-currency bond markets. Emerging economies are also raising money through debt issued in euros and Chinese yuan.

“The US dollar constraint is less binding than it used to be in previous cycles,” Damani said in its report.

The growing use of local currencies has reduced the impact of dollar movements on some governments’ debt repayment costs. It has also given countries more choices when raising money from investors.

Corporate bonds add to investment opportunities

Emerging market debt is no longer limited to government borrowing. Corporate bonds issued by companies in developing economies have also become an important part of the market.

These companies are increasingly expanding their businesses beyond their home countries. Many are globally competitive businesses with access to international markets and revenues in foreign currencies.

“Today, we have a rapidly evolving market for corporates,” Damani said, explaining the growing role of companies in the emerging market debt space.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management believes these corporate bonds have given attractive returns compared with the risks involved. Their relatively strong credit quality and shorter duration have also supported their performance.

Another factor helping this market grow is better financial reporting. In the past, investors often found it difficult to get reliable information about companies in developing economies. This made it harder to compare businesses and understand their financial position.

More companies now follow International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) or similar reporting systems, making their financial statements easier to compare with those of businesses in developed markets.

Companies are also sharing more information through quarterly results, investor presentations, earnings calls and meetings with investors. This has improved transparency and helped investors understand changes in a company’s financial health.

Investors need to be more selective

Regardless of the improvements, emerging market debt is not free from risk. Not every country has strong reserves or sound economic policies, and some companies may still struggle with debt repayment.

The growing number of countries and corporate borrowers has also made it important for investors to choose carefully rather than invest in the entire market as one group.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management believes this is a major change in the way returns are generated. Earlier, investors bought emerging market debt as a single investment based on their expectations of global economic conditions. Now, the performance of individual countries and companies matters more.

“Returns are increasingly driven by fundamentals and valuations, and that is a very different proposition from simply owning what we used to call the EM beta trade,” Damani said.

The latest oil shock has brought this change into focus. Higher energy prices continue to pose challenges for several developing economies, stronger financial systems and better policy management have helped prevent the kind of broad-based pressure seen in earlier crises.