The US government has reportedly rejected aluminum tariff relief requests raised by Ford Motor and other American automakers. The news comes after multiple fire tragedies at Novelis ⁠aluminum ⁠rolling plant ⁠in late 2025 severely impacted US auto aluminum supply. The report was first broken as an “exclusive” by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday (US time).

Citing people familiar with the talks, the US news report suggested that the unprecedented mishaps had prompted supply snags for vehicles including the F-150 pickup. Two fires at the major American factory in Owego, New York, took the facility offline at least until this June. Unfortunately, blazes occurred in the part of the facility where aluminum is rolled into thin sheets. These are later stamped into automotive body parts.

Novelis aluminum rolling plant is the largest domestic supplier of aluminum sheet for the US auto industry. Its top clients include about a dozen companies, including Ford, Stellantis, General Motors and foreign automakers with US production facilities.

This is a developing story.