Mid-tier IT services company Hexaware Technologies has announced on Friday that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has dismissed all claims of patent infringement against the firm filed by Natsoft and its affiliate Updraft. The dismissal passed by the court on June 9 included complaints across nine patents over two patent families.

The court found that the patents in question claimed broad, abstract ideas rather than any solid, concrete invention and were ineligible for patent protection under US law. The order also granted the plaintiffs time to file an amended complaint adding a federal claim, failing which the court will give its final judgment.

The court also declined to exercise jurisdiction over the accompanying state law claims, including contractual and business-related allegations. As a result, those claims have been dismissed at this stage without a ruling on their merits.

“We have been clear about our confidence since the day this suit was filed, and the Court’s decision reflects why we held it,” said Srikishna Ramakarthikeyan, executive director & CEO of Hexaware. “These platforms came from our own research and from years of investment by our own engineers. The court found that what Natsoft asserted was too abstract to be patentable invention and Hexaware holds patents of its own precisely because our work is specific, real and original. Our clients trusted us through this process, and we will keep earning that trust. If this case continues in any form, our response will be the same.”

Filed in December 2025, the lawsuit named Hexaware platforms, Amaze, Tensai and RapidX.