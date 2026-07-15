Structured alternative investment platform UpTik has appointed Rajaram and Bala Swaminathan to its Strategic Advisory Board. The appointments come as UpTik expands its invoice discounting and alternative credit operations, with the company seeking to strengthen its governance, risk management and compliance frameworks as it targets the financing gap faced by India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Rajaram, chairman of K&L Gates Straits Law Firm, brings experience in cross-border structured finance, regulatory compliance and global capital markets. He has also chaired the audit committee of a Swiss private bank and served as a board member and stakeholder at Monument Bank in the UK.

Bala Swaminathan, CEO of Scube, has held senior positions across banking, treasury and institutional finance in the Asia-Pacific region. His previous roles include chief financial officer at ICICI Bank, president of Westpac Bank in Australia and head of Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

“Rajaram and Bala Swaminathan bring an extraordinary depth of global banking, legal and institutional experience to UpTik. As we scale our lending operations and deepen our institutional partnerships, their guidance will be invaluable in strengthening our governance, risk management and compliance framework,” Vinod Varma, Founder, UpTik said.

Swaminathan and Rajaram will advise the company as it seeks to develop institutional-grade credit and risk management processes. UpTik said the board’s experience spans institutions including ICICI Bank, Westpac, Standard Chartered, Citibank and K&L Gates.

The company said the appointments are aimed at supporting its expansion while maintaining greater focus on governance, transparency and risk oversight in the alternative credit segment.