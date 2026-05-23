Uttar Pradesh lined up investments worth thousands of crores across solar, energy and electronics sectors, with nearly ₹5,000 crore of fresh solar manufacturing projects set to add 7 GW capacity in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, reinforcing the state’s growing role in India’s clean energy and industrial manufacturing push.

The fresh investment pipeline comes amid India’s rapid renewable energy expansion, rising electricity demand and increasing focus on domestic solar manufacturing and electronics supply chains.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over allotment letters to 17 companies for projects spanning solar manufacturing, electrical equipment, electronics, smart infrastructure and information technology sectors.

A major share of the investments has been concentrated in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, which is emerging as a key manufacturing corridor for green energy and electronics projects.

The largest investment came from CESC Green Power Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which will invest ₹3,805 crore to establish a 3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing unit spread across 100 acres. Integrated Batteries India Pvt Ltd will invest another ₹1,146 crore to set up a 4 GW solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing unit on 25 acres.

Together, the projects will create 7 GW of solar manufacturing capacity in the YEIDA region, significantly boosting Uttar Pradesh’s role in India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Apart from solar manufacturing, major investments were announced in electrical equipment, EV-linked infrastructure and smart energy systems.

Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd will invest ₹66 crore in manufacturing power transformers, switchgear, electronic products and EV chargers, while NDSB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd will invest ₹40.52 crore in a smart energy meter and data analysis project. Angility Elektrotekniks Pvt Ltd will invest ₹35 crore in electrical control panels and relay manufacturing.

The electronics manufacturing segment also attracted fresh investments. Sainath Sales and Services Pvt Ltd will establish an electronic products manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹37.19 crore, while Alpha Communication LLP will invest ₹42.59 crore in electronic products and wire manufacturing. Vega Industries Pvt Ltd will invest ₹91 crore in domestic appliances and electrical products manufacturing.

The projects together are expected to generate more than 12,000 jobs. CESC Green Power’s solar manufacturing project alone is projected to create around 5,000 jobs, while Quarks Technosoft’s data processing centre and Sahu International Attire’s garment manufacturing unit are expected to generate around 1,800 and 1,992 jobs, respectively.