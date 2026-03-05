Adtech company UndrAds has appointed digital industry veteran Sanjay Trehan as a strategic advisor. The company said the move will help strengthen its product strategy and accelerate growth in the ad monetisation space.

Founded by Lakshya Ankit, UndrAds has developed an AI-native advertising stack built on insights from more than four decades of combined ad operations experience within its core team. The platform is designed to automate ad operations and detect performance changes that traditional systems often miss.

“Now with Sanjay’s experienced guidance clubbed with the team, our wisdom will grow multifold,” Ankit said.

The company said traditional ad operations remain largely manual and prone to errors. UndrAds uses an agentic system that monitors small shifts in ad performance and automates operational tasks. According to Ankit, human experts still guide final decisions while AI handles large volumes of operational work.

Trehan said he sees strong potential in the company’s approach to adtech. “UndrAds has a strong sense of purpose and a clear opportunity to shape the future of ad monetisation,” he said.

Trehan brings decades of experience in India’s digital and media sector. He has held leadership roles at NDTV Convergence, Microsoft India (MSN), HT Media and Times Internet. During his career, he has worked on digital content strategy, product development, partnerships and advertising monetisation.

In recent years, he has also advised several adtech and digital media companies.

UndrAds works with publishers across websites, mobile apps, gaming studios and connected TV (CTV). It also partners with tier-1 demand platforms to help publishers improve advertising performance.

Ankit said Trehan’s industry experience will help the company navigate a fast-changing adtech landscape. “Adtech requires rapid decisions, frequent pivots and a deep understanding of evolving ad formats and supply paths,” he said. “Sanjay’s guidance will help us move with confidence and sharpen our product and strategy decisions,” Ankit added.

Trehan said the company’s combination of AI-driven ad operations and experienced teams can help solve real problems for publishers and app developers. “I look forward to supporting the UndrAds team as they scale their vision,” he said.