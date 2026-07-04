UK-headquartered music company Virtuoso Music has launched operations in India, marking its first expansion into South Asia as it looks to tap into one of the world’s fastest-growing music markets with an integrated, artist-centric business model.

The company said its India operations will span original music creation, rights management, artist development and distribution. It has already begun production across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu repertoire, with the first release scheduled for early 2027.

As part of its India strategy, Virtuoso Music is introducing creator-first structures aimed at aligning the long-term interests of artists, collaborators and business partners. Virtuoso also plans to collaborate with artists and rights holders across the country while investing in marketing and release infrastructure for each project.

Commenting on the India launch, Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Strategy at Virtuoso Music, said, “India has an extraordinary depth of musical talent across languages, genres and generations. We’re here to work alongside that talent.”

Sahaj Miya, head of new business and music, Virtuoso Music, said, “The future of the music ecosystem lies in ensuring that the people who create music have a genuine share in the success of their work,”

The company said it will announce its first set of artist and industry partnerships in the coming months.

According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, India’s music industry grew 10% in 2025 to Rs 59 billion. It is projected to reach Rs 75 billion by 2028, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 9%, supported by rising streaming adoption, a mobile-first audience and growing demand for regional-language music.

Global giants like Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group have long-standing Indian subsidiaries. They manage major domestic catalogues while pushing Indian artists globally. India is also among their key markets.