Swiss banking major UBS AG on Thursday said it has acquired a 4.8% stake in wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE WAM by converting warrants allotted to it last year into shares, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,111.80 crore.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, 360 ONE WAM said it has allotted 20.50 million equity shares to UBS AG at an issue price of Rs 1,030 per share, following the conversion of all outstanding warrants held by the Swiss lender.

UBS had subscribed to 20.50 million warrants on a preferential basis in July 2025 as part of a strategic collaboration between the two financial institutions. At the time of allotment, UBS had paid 25% of the exercise price.

The Swiss lender has now paid the remaining 75%, amounting to Rs 1,583.85 crore, completing the conversion of warrants into equity shares.

Following the allotment, the company’s issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 42.84 crore from Rs 40.79 crore.

During its earnings conference call on July 17, 2025, 360 ONE WAM had outlined three inter-related components of its strategic collaboration with UBS — business collaboration across geographies and business segments, UBS AG’s equity investment in 360 ONE WAM, and the integration of UBS India’s wealth management business with 360 ONE WAM. The latest warrant conversion marks the completion of the equity investment component of the partnership.

Mumbai-headquartered 360 ONE WAM is among India’s leading independent wealth and asset management firms, managing assets of over Rs 9 lakh crore and serving more than 9,000 families and corporates.

The company’s wealth management business caters primarily to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, while its asset management arm offers investment solutions across public equities, private equity, private credit, real assets and renewable energy. It operates across 32 domestic and international locations.

UBS, headquartered in Switzerland, had $7.3 trillion in invested assets as of the second quarter of 2026. It operates in more than 50 markets globally.