Global ride-hailing major Uber Technologies is set to establish its first data centre in India in partnership with Adani Group, marking a fresh step in the company’s effort to deepen its technology and engineering presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The new facility is expected to become operational later this year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday after meeting Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad.

Posting on social media platform X, Khosrowshahi said the two companies were building on their existing partnership. “As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech,” he wrote.

The quantum and value of the investment were not immediately disclosed.

The move comes at a time when global technology firms are increasingly localising data storage and computing infrastructure in India amid rising digital adoption, growth in artificial intelligence workloads and tighter regulatory scrutiny around data governance.

Uber already runs large engineering and technology teams out of India, with centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. For the Adani Group, the partnership adds to its growing ambitions in digital infrastructure, including data centres and cloud services. The conglomerate has been expanding its presence in the sector through AdaniConneX, its joint venture with EdgeConneX, as demand for hyperscale data infrastructure rises in India.