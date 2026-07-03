Artificial intelligence is changing the way technology companies hire, pushing businesses to expect more productivity from employees while becoming more selective about adding new talent. At the same time, stricter US work visa rules have made a lot of employers to rethink overseas recruitment.

Regardless of these shifts, ride-hailing giant Uber is still hiring across the globe. The company has several hundred open positions listed worldwide, including a few hundred in the US. Fresh visa filings also reveal what the company is willing to pay for some of its most sought-after tech roles, according to a report by Business Insider.

Uber trims H-1B filings but continues hiring

Uber filed 364 applications under the H-1B visa programme during the first half of the 2026 US federal fiscal year, according to data from the US Department of Labor analysed by Business Insider. That is lower than the 497 applications it filed during the same period a year earlier.

The decline comes as many technology companies slow hiring while investing more heavily in AI. Earlier this year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company had reduced hiring in some areas because of AI and now expects employees to be more productive.

The H-1B programme, which allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign professionals in specialty occupations, has also become more expensive following changes introduced by the Trump administration last year.

Senior engineering roles lead the pay scale

The salary disclosures obtained by Business Insider shows that Uber continues to pay premium compensation for experienced engineering talent.

The highest salary in the filings was $410,000 for a Senior Director of Engineering. Senior Managers of Engineering were offered between $288,400 and $292,500, while Engineering Managers could earn up to $267,400.

Among software engineering roles, Staff Software Engineers were offered between $217,200 and $273,000, Senior Software Engineers earned up to $239,300, and Software Engineers received salaries ranging from $150,000 to $203,400. Software Engineer II positions paid up to $172,600.

AI and data jobs remain in demand

Artificial intelligence-related roles continue to command high salaries. Senior Machine Learning Engineers were offered between $211,100 and $262,000 depending on the role, while Machine Learning Engineers earned up to $198,500.

Senior Staff Engineers received salaries of up to $297,000. Senior Applications Developers were offered up to $204,700.

Data-focused roles also featured prominently. Senior Data Scientists earned up to $193,700, Senior Data Analysts up to $180,900, and Scientists in tech roles received salaries ranging from $160,100 to $205,400.

Product, finance and strategy professionals also earn big

Product management continues to be one of the best-paying functions at Uber. Lead Product Managers could earn as much as $260,000, while Senior Product Managers were offered up to $225,700. Product Managers received salaries between $166,400 and $184,900.

Beyond engineering and product, Senior Managers in Strategic Finance could earn up to $250,000. Security Analysts were offered up to $178,200, while Strategy and Planning Managers earned up to $172,000.

According to Business Insider, the lowest salary disclosed in Uber’s visa filings was $94,331, while the highest reached $410,000. Uber ended 2025 with around 34,000 employees globally.