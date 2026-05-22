Uber and JSW Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint co-development and deployment of electric vehicles tailored for India’s ride-hailing market.

The MoU was signed between Parth Jindal of JSW Group and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at JSW’s Mumbai headquarters last week. The partnership will be executed through JSW Green Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Group.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore opportunities to develop and scale localised EV solutions suited for use across multiple categories on Uber’s platform.

“We are excited to collaborate with Uber to explore scalable EV mobility solutions aligned with national net-zero goals for India,” Jindal said, adding that the partnership combines Uber’s platform scale with JSW’s growing automotive and clean mobility ambitions.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said the collaboration aims to accelerate adoption of EVs on Uber’s platform by exploring solutions purpose-built for Indian riders and drivers.

The announcement comes right after Khosrowshahi’s five-day India visit, during which he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and announced a data centre partnership with the Adani Group.

On the EV front specifically, Uber has been stacking partnerships. In 2023, it had signed an MoU with Tata Motors to deploy 25,000 XPRES-T sedan vehicles on the platform. In 2024, it integrated EV services into the Adani One platform across Adani-operated airports. In early 2025, it partnered with Chennai-based Refex Green Mobility to deploy 1,000 electric four-wheelers across Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The JSW deal, however, is qualitatively different. While the Tata and Refex partnerships were about deploying existing EVs on Uber’s platform, this one talks of joint co-development, suggesting Uber wants a say in the design of vehicles purpose-built for ride-hailing economics, where total cost of ownership, charging cycles, and passenger throughput matter more than retail consumer preferences.