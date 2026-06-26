Uber’s India &South Asia President, Prabhjeet Singh, will be moving to OpenAI as its India Managing Director. The move is aimed at beefing up the India team as the artificial intelligence (AI) major looks to grow its presence in one of its key markets.

Singh is expected to join OpenAI in September and will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, the company said on Friday.

Singh will be heading India’s OpenAI operations at a time when all the global AI players have entered into partnerships with local IT services companies.

OpenAI is partnering with the Tata Group in India on artificial intelligence technologies, including data center infrastructure, that could become one of the largest in the country. In a recent report, OpenAI highlighted that Indian users are among top adopters of Chat-GPT’s advanced capabilities including data analysis, coding and education.

As OpenAI’s most senior executive in India, Singh will oversee the company’s performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption, strategic partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations.

Before joining Uber in 2015, Singh worked at McKinsey & Company as an associate partner. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad.

In his role at Uber, Singh was responsible for leading its mobility business across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and spearheaded Uber’s next phase of growth and expansion in the region.

Uber on Friday confirmed that Singh is moving on from the company for another leadership opportunity. The company has yet to announce a successor for Singh’s position.

An Uber spokesperson said: “We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber — we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India.” India is one of Uber’s most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth, the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)