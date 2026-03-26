Uber will shut down its Shuttle service in Delhi NCR after March 27, marking the exit of its bus-based commute offering from its last active market in India.

The company has informed users via email that Shuttle rides will no longer be available in the city. The service allowed users to pre-book seats on fixed-route buses and was primarily used by office commuters travelling between New Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

The shutdown follows similar exits from Mumbai and Hyderabad last year, where low ridership and high operating costs were cited as key reasons. The service had also not received regulatory clarity to launch in Bengaluru.

“Shuttle helped us serve a strong commuter base and build valuable learnings in high capacity mobility which has a strong market fit. We are now applying those learnings to a larger opportunity by strategically shifting focus toward Employee Transportation Services (ETS), a fast growing corporate commute segment with predictable demand and stronger utilisation,” an Uber spokesperson said.

Fe had reported in January that Uber is looking to expand its B2B play in India, with the launch of ETS operations. The services are already live in Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. The company’s initial focus will be to expand the service to other tier-1 cities where GCCs, BPOs, and IT firms are concentrated, with tier-2 cities to follow. The service offers fixed-route, fixed-timing commutes for corporate employees and targets demand from global capability centres, banks, and IT firms.

In December last year, the company had also launched Uber Direct, a B2B logistics service, starting with 2-wheelers and plans to expand to other form factors, in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), where merchants can use Uber’s driver network for last-mile delivery.

Separately, Uber recently infused nearly Rs 3,000 crore (around $330 million) into its Indian subsidiary, Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd. According to its consolidated financial statements for FY25, net revenue from ride-hailing fell 89% to Rs 88 crore from Rs 807 crore in FY24.