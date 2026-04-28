The United Arab Emirates’ exit from OPEC after nearly six decades is set to reshape global oil supply dynamics, with early signs pointing to potential gains for India through higher crude availability, softer prices and stronger bilateral energy ties.

The UAE will formally leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on May 1, stepping away from production quotas at a time when global oil markets are already under pressure from supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. The move is expected to increase supply flexibility from one of the world’s key low-cost producers, potentially easing global crude prices.

For India, the development could translate into lower costs and improved supply access. “The exit of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC is likely to increase global oil supply flexibility in the medium term… which could soften crude prices. It is likely to be beneficial for India’s import bill and inflation in that sense,” said Sourav Mitra, Partner – Oil and Gas, Grant Thornton Bharat.

New avenues for bilateral energy engagement

The shift also opens up new avenues for bilateral energy engagement. “The potential exit… would signal a shift toward more flexible, bilateral energy engagement, enabling India to negotiate long-term supply agreements without being constrained by OPEC production quotas,” said Yogesh Jambhale, Senior Manager – Research at Rubix Data Sciences.

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He highlighted that India’s dependence on UAE crude has already increased, with imports rising from about $11 billion in FY2022 to nearly $14 billion in FY2026, while the UAE’s share in India’s crude imports rose from 10.3% to 11.4% over the same period. “This could deepen India–UAE energy ties and improve supply security,” he said, while cautioning that weaker coordination within OPEC could increase price volatility.

India’s growing fuel demand further strengthens the importance of the move. “UAE’s potential exit from OPEC could be a positive for India, given its steady ~2% annual fuel demand growth. With nearly $150 billion invested in capacity and an additional 1 million bpd ready to come online, higher UAE output can boost global supply,” said Prashant Vashisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head at ICRA.

India’s crude trade with the UAE has already been expanding. Imports rose from about $11 billion in FY2022 to nearly $14 billion in FY2026, while the UAE’s share in India’s crude imports increased from 10.3% to 11.4%, reflecting deepening energy ties.

At the global level, the UAE’s exit is a significant setback for OPEC. The country was the cartel’s third-largest producer, contributing around 12% of total supply, and its departure reduces the group’s ability to manage output and stabilise prices.

“OPEC and OPEC+ have only ever been as strong as the members’ willingness to hold barrels back from the market, and the UAE was one of those. Losing a member with 4.8 million barrels per day of capacity… takes a real tool out of the group’s hands,” said Jorge Leon, Head of Geopolitical Analysis at Rystad Energy.

In its official statement, the UAE framed the decision as part of a broader strategic shift. “During our time in the organisation, we made significant contributions and even greater sacrifices for the benefit of all. However, the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates,” it said.

The UAE also underscored that it will continue to support global market stability. “The UAE reaffirmed that its production policies will be guided by responsibility and market stability, taking into account global supply and demand,” the statement said.

It further added that “following its exit, the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions,” while continuing to invest across oil, gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions.

While the medium-term outlook points to benefits for India, analysts caution that short-term volatility cannot be ruled out. “In the short term, such events typically lead to market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, requiring India to strengthen supply diversification and bilateral energy ties,” Mitra said.

The exit comes at a critical juncture for global oil markets already grappling with geopolitical disruptions. With Saudi Arabia expected to shoulder a larger role in managing supply within OPEC, the move signals a shift towards a more flexible but less coordinated global oil system.

For India, the development presents a dual dynamic — greater supply access and potential price relief, alongside heightened global volatility — as the oil market transitions into a new phase.

In a statement on X, the UAE’s energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei, said the decision reflected “long-term market fundamentals.”

“We remain committed to energy security, providing reliable, responsible, and lower-carbon supply while supporting stable global markets,” he added.