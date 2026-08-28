TVS Motor Company on Friday appointed Peyman Kargar as its director and chief executive officer, with current CEO K N Radhakrishnan set to step down from the role on January 27, 2027.

Radhakrishnan will continue as CEO until the transition date and will subsequently serve as a non-executive director until the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for July 2027, the company said.

The leadership transition comes after a strong year for TVS Motor, which sold 5.9 million vehicles globally in FY26 and recorded 30% growth in revenue. Kargar, currently president of the company’s international business, will take charge as TVS Motor looks to build on its growth in India and overseas markets.

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Proven Track Record

Kargar has more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with experience spanning product development and research and development, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing.

His international business portfolio has become an increasingly important contributor to TVS Motor’s global expansion. The business currently accounts for 29% of the company’s sales volume and is growing at 33%, according to the company.

Strategic Roadmap

As CEO, Kargar will focus on product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed markets, while strengthening the company’s technology and artificial intelligence capabilities.

“This appointment marks an important step for TVS Motor Company as we prepare for the future,” Chairman Sudarshan Venu said, adding that Kargar had “deep industry experience, strategic vision and a strong understanding of customers and markets”.

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Kargar said he would build on the company’s existing momentum while focusing on technology leadership, AI capabilities, quality and customer centricity.

Radhakrishnan, who has led the company as CEO, said he would support a smooth transition and expressed confidence in Kargar’s ability to lead the company.