The deadlock over the renewal of the Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) licence is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, informed sources have told FE, prolonging a television ratings blackout that has disrupted India’s Rs 38,000-crore TV advertising market ahead of the crucial festive season.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday (July 1) directed BARC to suspend publishing TV ratings across genres until its licence is renewed under the Television Ratings Policy, 2026. It has also asked the ratings agency to suspend subscription billing to broadcasters during the blackout.

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For the TV industry, ratings serve as the industry’s trading currency, helping broadcasters price advertising inventory while enabling advertisers and media agencies to allocate marketing spends and evaluate campaign performance.

The TV industry last experienced a significant ratings blackout during the transition from TAM to BARC in April 2015, when audience data remained unavailable for about a month. This time, however, the disruption could last longer as the ministry pushes for tighter governance and oversight under the Television Ratings Policy, sources in the know said.

Stricter Governance Norms

Besides tightening governance and audit norms, the ministry wants BARC to expand its measurement panel to 80,000 metered homes from the current 67,000, a process expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year, the people cited above said. Although BARC submitted its licence renewal application within the stipulated deadline of May 26, 2026, formal approval from the ministry is still awaited, preventing ratings from being released.

The uncertainty comes at a critical time for broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies as media planning gathers pace for Onam and the broader festive season. Television networks are preparing new reality shows and entertainment properties, while ongoing sporting events, including India’s tour of England, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Wimbledon drive significant viewership, making ratings data critical.

“We are hoping that the government will have a rethink and allow ratings to be published soon,” said Srinivasan Swamy, president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and executive chairman of RK Swamy Hansa Group.

“We can continue for a few weeks by relying on past data. But if this extends beyond that, it will become a serious test on the system,” Swamy said.

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Critical Timing

Broadcasters have warned that a prolonged suspension could accelerate the diversion of advertising budgets away from television at a time when the industry is already grappling with slowing ad growth.

“This is the main season for planning. The festive cycle begins with Onam and is followed by Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi and the rest of the festive calendar. Ratings uncertainty will make media planning difficult. With the TV industry already facing advertising pressure, the impact will be severe,” said Avinash Pandey, secretary general of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), an apex body of broadcasters.

Media buyers said some advertisers had already begun redirecting incremental spending to digital platforms such as Google, Meta and Connected TV (CTV), where audience measurement remains available.

“General entertainment and sports, in particular, witness sharp fluctuations in viewership. This requires continuous audience measurement. Any gap leaves advertisers with limited visibility on campaign reach and audience performance,” said Sajal Gupta, chief executive officer of media and marketing consultancy Kiaos Marketing.