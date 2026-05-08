In a 2-1 decision, a US federal court ruled against President Donald Trump’s new 10% global tariffs on Thursday (US time). This marks yet another major blow for the American leader after the Supreme Court’s February ruling that he exceeded his authority when imposing sweeping tariffs using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, alaw reserved for a national emergency.

This week, a multi-judge panel of the Court of International Trade in New York found that the 10% levies Trump had imposed after the February loss were illegal. Thursday’s federal court decision was primarily addressed to small businesses that had previously argued the new tariffs were an attempt to evade the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

Trump global tariffs: Who is affected by the ‘narrow’ ruling?

The court’s new ruling applies to a set of tariffs that are already set to expire in July. Consequently, only two private importers and the State of Washington have actually scored a win, at least for the time being, while all other importers will still face the temporary tariffs until any appeal by the Trump administration takes shape.

By declining to issue an injunction that blocks the tariffs for all importers, the New York-based trade court ended up rejecting a request from a group of 24 states, largely led by Democrats. Only the State of Washington has so far gotten the upper hand as a plaintiff.

“Private plaintiffs make no specific arguments for a universal injunction. Costs to one plaintiff is not an appropriate basis for the imposition of a universal injunction. Accordingly, the court declines to enter a universal injunction,” the ruling said, as quoted by Reuters.

The court also added that most of the states that were challenging the tariffs as plaintiffs, except Washington, were not importers who had paid or could have paid the tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. Washington, on the other, submitted evidence of having paid the said tariffs through the public research institution, the University of Washington.

Small businesses affected by the new tariff block

In addition to the State of Washington, the two small businesses included in the narrow injunction are toy company Basic Fun! and spice importer Burlap & Barrel. Both had argued against the new 10% global tariffs, which Trump imposed immediately after the Supreme Court ruling.

“This decision is an important win for American companies that rely on global manufacturing to deliver safe and affordable products. Unlawful tariffs make it harder for businesses like ours to compete and grow,” said Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!

“We are encouraged by the court’s recognition that these tariffs exceeded the President’s authority. This ruling brings needed clarity and stability for companies navigating global supply chains.”

Jeffrey Schwab, who represented the small businesses, said the application of the ruling only to the plaintiffs “brings up a lot of questions about how this will play out,” according to Reuters. He further asserted that other companies could end up filing lawsuit to seek refunds. However, the next move depends on whether the US government appeals or lets the tariffs expire on July 24 as originally scheduled.