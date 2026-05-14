Cabinet ministers and senior government officials will be closely watching the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid concerns that any easing of tensions between Washington and Beijing could blunt India’s recent gains as an alternative technology and manufacturing destination.

The concern is centred around the large contingent of top American CEOs travelling with Trump to China, including leaders from semiconductor, consumer technology, finance and aerospace firms, many of whom are seeking wider market access, regulatory easing and fewer restrictions on technology flows into China.

CEO Delegation

Officials said India has, over the last few years, benefited from growing geopolitical friction between the world’s two largest economies as multinational firms diversified manufacturing bases and supply chains away from China.

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“If some of these companies get even partial comfort on technology restrictions and operational certainty in China, naturally the urgency of diversification reduces,” a senior government official said.

Another official said policymakers were particularly tracking developments around semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure and electronics manufacturing, areas where India has been trying to position itself as a long-term alternative investment destination.

Companies such as Apple have significantly expanded manufacturing operations in India in recent years, while firms linked to the semiconductor ecosystem have announced assembly, testing and design investments amid rising US-China tensions.

But officials acknowledged that China continues to retain major structural advantages in manufacturing scale, supplier ecosystems and logistics efficiency.

“The concern is not that investment will leave India overnight. The concern is whether the pace of new investments slows,” another official said.

Executives travelling with Trump reportedly include leaders from Nvidia, Apple, Qualcomm and major Wall Street firms, many of whom continue to derive substantial revenues from China despite years of trade and technology tensions.

Government officials said India was especially sensitive to potential easing in restrictions around AI chips and advanced computing infrastructure because China remains one of the world’s largest markets for artificial intelligence deployment.

“If advanced chip flows normalise to some extent, then naturally global AI investments may continue to gravitate towards China because of the sheer scale of demand there,” an official aware of internal discussions said.

AI and Semiconductors

India has in recent months stepped up efforts to attract semiconductor and electronics investments through production-linked incentives and infrastructure support, while also pitching itself as a trusted technology partner for Western economies.

However, officials privately acknowledge that a large part of global boardroom interest in India has also been driven by China-plus-one supply-chain strategies adopted after the pandemic and worsening geopolitical tensions.

Industry executives said a broader stabilisation in US-China commercial relations may not necessarily reverse investments already committed to India, but could reduce the speed at which companies shift high-value manufacturing and engineering work out of China.

At the same time, officials said they do not expect a complete rollback of strategic distrust between Washington and Beijing, particularly in critical technologies.

“The world has changed after tariffs, sanctions and export controls. Companies will still want diversification. But the competitive pressure on India could become much sharper if China regains some of its lost attractiveness for global firms,” a senior official said.