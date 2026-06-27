US President Donald Trump is gearing up for another visit to India in the coming months. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Saturday that efforts were underway to arrange a trip in early 2027. The update comes mere days after Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France for the G7 Summit — lavishing praise on the Indian leader and hinting at plans for a visit. The two countries are also close to finalising a long-awaited trade deal after signing an interim agreement in February.

“We’re hoping that’s what we’re working towards – sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it’s very positive. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn’t be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy,” Rubio told IANS.

IANS Exclusive



Washington DC, US: When asked about US President Donald Trump's possible visit to India next year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "We're hoping that's what we're working towards – sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it's very… pic.twitter.com/soumURKZ91 — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also confirmed that plans were underway at the diplomatic level during a conversation with IANS. The top diplomat explained that he was “going to India to finalise the President’s visit” without specifying any dates.

Trump had also teased the possibility of a visit as he met Modi earlier this month.