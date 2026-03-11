US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the opening of an oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, thanking Indian energy giant Reliance Industries for investing in the project. Trump shared the news on his social media platform Truth Social, saying the refinery would help power American energy markets and strengthen the country’s energy security.

Trump announces new refinery project in Texas with Reliance

In his post, Trump wrote: “America is returning to real energy dominance! Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the first new US oil refinery in 50 years in Brownsville, Texas. This is a historic $300 billion deal — the biggest in US history, a massive win for American workers, energy, and the great people of South Texas! Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment.”

According to Trump, the refinery is part of a $300 billion deal. However, it was not immediately clear whether that figure referred only to the refinery project or to a broader agreement involving India. Trump’s post thanked Reliance for its investment, but further details about the financial structure of the deal were not immediately available.

Trump says refinery will boost jobs and security

The US President said the refinery would create thousands of jobs and help improve the country’s energy security. “It is because of our America First agenda, streamlining permits, and lowering taxes that have attracted billions of dollars in deals coming back to our nation. A new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen our national security, boost American energy production, deliver billions of dollars in economic impact, and will be the cleanest refinery in the world. It will power global exports and bring thousands of long overdue jobs and growth to a region that deserves it. This is what American energy dominance looks like. America first, always!” Trump said.

New oil refineries are extremely rare in the United States. The country has not seen the construction of a completely new refinery of this scale for almost five decades.

If the project moves ahead as planned, the refinery in Brownsville, Texas, could mark a major development for the US energy industry, especially as global demand and supply concerns continue to shape the oil market.

Announcement comes during West Asia conflict

The announcement comes at a time when tensions in West Asia have intensified. The conflict has spread beyond Iran, with Tehran carrying out retaliatory strikes using missiles and drones.

According to reports, Iranian attacks have targeted US military bases, embassies and energy infrastructure in several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the recent rise in oil and gas prices would not last long.

She told reporters: “Rest assured to the American people, recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term. Once the national security objectives of Operation Epic Fury are fully achieved, Americans will see oil and gas prices drop rapidly, potentially even lower than they were prior to the start of the operation. We will live in a world where Iran can no longer threaten the United States or our allies with a nuclear bomb.”