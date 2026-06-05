As india and US continue their trade negotiations in Delhi US President Donald Trump today said he expects the two countries to reach an agreement soon. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump also spoke warmly about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “good friend” and suggesting they share a strong relationship.

Trump signals optimism on India-US trade deal

While speaking to journalists, Trump said he believes Washington and New Delhi will be able to strike a deal despite trade differences. “For years, India took advantage of the United States… They charged us tremendous tariffs and paid nothing… Now it is the exact reverse, and we are making a lot of money with India. But we will get to a deal because I like your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) a lot; he is a good friend of mine, and we get along well. We have a good relationship,” Trump said.

His comments come at a time when both countries are engaged in negotiations focused on expanding trade and improving market access.

Fresh US tariffs proposed

Trump’s remarks also come days after the United States proposed a new round of tariffs on dozens of economies around the world. On Tuesday, the US proposed additional tariffs of 10 percent and, in some cases, an extra duty of 12.5 percent. The move followed investigations that, according to American authorities, found products imported from several countries were being made using forced labour.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released a list of 54 economies, including India, that it said had failed to adequately ban or enforce restrictions on the import of goods produced through forced labour.

The list also included countries such as Australia, China, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The proposed action also includes a special mechanism for textiles and apparel, allowing a certain quantity of imports from some countries to enter the US at a lower Section 301 tariff rate. The USTR said the action falls under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US government to take measures against countries whose trade practices are considered unfair or harmful to American commerce.

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India and US continue trade negotiations

Despite the latest tariff surprise, trade discussions between India and the US have continued. On February 7, 2026, both countries issued a joint statement agreeing on a framework for an interim trade agreement based on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms.

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the framework reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to an India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. As part of those efforts, a delegation from the USTR, led by its chief negotiator, visited India from June 1 to June 4.

The ministry said the discussions were constructive and positive. “During the visit, the teams held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues covering trade in goods, non-tariff measures, Customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.”

The American delegation was headed by Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, while India’s team was led by Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Despite tariffs, officials say deal is close

Earlier, while speaking in Mumbai, US Ambassador Sergio Gor described the India-US relationship as “the most consequential global partnership of the century.” During his India visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubled down on the sentiment while testifying before the House Foreign Relations Committee. According to Rubio, both sides are very close to completing the deal, and an agreement could be reached within a few weeks because both governments want the process finished.

This was the second face-to-face round of talks since both countries agreed on the framework for an interim trade deal. The first in-person meeting was held in Washington in April.

What is the Interim trade deal framework?

The current negotiations are based on a framework that India and the United States agreed to in February.

Under that understanding, the United States agreed to reduce additional tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from 50 percent. In return, India agreed to offer zero duty on industrial products from the United States and signalled its intention to purchase $500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years.

Before the framework could be turned into a final agreement, the US Supreme Court struck down country-specific reciprocal tariffs. Following that ruling, the US government imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on all trading partners beginning February 24 under Section 122 of the Trade Act.

Those tariffs can only remain in place for 150 days and are scheduled to expire on July 24. However, before the Section 122 tariffs expire, the United States has already launched two separate Section 301 investigations, creating a new set of trade challenges that could influence the final shape of any agreement with India.