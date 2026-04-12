Tribes Communication and Omnicom Media Group have secured a Gold win at the ET Design & Creativity Awards for their innovative out-of-home installation, The Living Hexagon, created for HSBC.

Awarded in the Most Creative Traditional OOH category, the project reinterprets HSBC’s iconic hexagon—one of the most recognisable symbols in global banking—into a dynamic, ever-evolving structure. The installation was developed for the bank’s presence at GIFT City and designed to integrate with the financial hub’s fast-evolving urban landscape.

Unlike conventional outdoor advertising, The Living Hexagon functions as both a visual spectacle and a brand statement. At its core is a kinetic design that responds to natural elements such as wind and light, creating a constantly shifting form. This movement reflects themes of adaptability and momentum—qualities aligned with HSBC’s positioning in global finance.

The structure is built using modular triangular units arranged along a precise geometric axis. These components move in synchrony, producing the illusion of a fluid, living entity. While the installation evolves throughout the day, it retains the distinct geometry of HSBC’s hexagon, balancing innovation with brand familiarity.

Strategically placed at a key entry point into GIFT City, the installation also serves as a landmark, embedding the brand within the city’s architectural narrative. It mirrors the pace and dynamism of an emerging financial centre while enhancing visibility in a high-impact location.

The win highlights the growing role of experiential and design-led thinking in traditional media formats. It also reflects a broader industry shift, where brands are reimagining legacy assets to create deeper engagement.

With The Living Hexagon, Tribes Communication and Omnicom Media Group demonstrate how creativity and context can transform static symbols into immersive, living experiences.