Tata-group retailer Trent saw second-quarter profit come below street estimates, despite reporting strong double-digit profit growth. The company reported healthy improvement in revenues and overall margin growth in the period, ahead of street estimates.

Trent’s consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) surged 23.1% year-on-year to Rs 464 crore in the Q2, in comparison to Rs 377 crore in the same period a year earlier. The profit number was below Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 535 crore for the period.

The retailer’s revenue advanced nearly 22% year-on-year to Rs 5,873 crore in the period under review, comparing favourably with street estimates of Rs 5,682 crore for the quarter.

Trent’s operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), improved nearly 32% year-on-year to Rs 1,078 crore in Q2, marginally ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 1,027 crore for the period.

Ebitda margins expanded 140 basis points to 18.4% in the period under review, in comparison to 17% in the same period a year earlier.

Trent’s retail expansion continued during the September quarter, with Zudio opening its 1,000th store. As of September 30, 2026, the company’s portfolio comprised 1,342 stores across Westside, Zudio and other lifestyle brands.

“Our store portfolio included 311 Westside, 999 Zudio (including 7 stores in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts and we operated with a footprint of over 18.5 million sqft. across our fashion brands,” Trent said.

The retailer said revenues from its Star business grew by over 20% during the quarter.

“The sales mix continues to favour own brands and increasingly delivers a viable economic profile at the store level. We added 1 new store during the quarter across the Star portfolio taking the overall store count to 87 across 13 cities. We remain excited about the potential of this business,” it said.